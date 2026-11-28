Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks make roster moves as Chris Tanev joins injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Read more about player updates.

The Toronto Maple Leafs officially placed veteran defenceman Chris Tanev on the injured reserve list on Saturday morning. This administrative move comes just days after the defensemen suffered a lower-body injury during Friday's game against the Boston Bruins. The team announced the decision early in the day to manage roster spots ahead of their upcoming schedule.

Tanev Injury Details and Roster Mechanics

Tanev sustained the injury in the second period of Friday's contest when he collided with Boston's Mark Kastelic behind the Toronto net. He struggled to rise immediately and required assistance from training staff to exit the ice and return to the dressing room. The injury was identified as a lower-body issue, distinct from the upper-body ailment that caused him to miss time earlier in the season.

Also read Leafs’ Chris Tanev leaves game against Bruins with injury

Although Tanev was already scheduled to miss the team's back-to-back games in Pittsburgh due to load management, the nature of this injury forces him to remain out indefinitely. The defensive veteran has appeared in only 11 games last season due to previous health issues. Through 16 games in the 2026-27 season, he has recorded one goal and one assist while averaging 17 minutes and 30 seconds of ice time per contest.

Team Updates and Upcoming Schedule

In related team news, forward Jack Roslovic attended Saturday's optional skate wearing a regular jersey. Roslovic has been sidelined since November 21 with an upper-body injury. Additionally, forward Dakota Joshua participated in the skate after missing Friday's victory against the Boston Bruins due to an illness. These returns provide a boost to the forward corps as the team looks to maintain momentum.

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The Maple Leafs enter the next phase of their schedule with strong confidence, having won two games in a row. They are scheduled to face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday before returning home to play the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night. The team is managing player health carefully while trying to secure a strong position in the standings.

Canucks Injury News and Personnel Moves

Elsewhere in the league, the Vancouver Canucks announced significant roster changes on Saturday. General Manager Ryan Johnson confirmed that forward Elias Pettersson has been placed on injured reserve, retroactive to November 19. The decision follows reports of an upper-body injury affecting the 28-year-old Swedish center.

Pettersson has been a key contributor for the Canucks in his ninth season with the club. He has recorded six goals and 17 assists over 24 games in the 2026-27 season. The retroactive nature of the injured reserve placement allows the team to manage salary cap implications while accommodating the player's recovery timeline.

To fill the vacancy created by Pettersson's move, the Canucks recalled forward Chase Wouters from the Abbotsford AHL team. This roster shuffle ensures the team maintains adequate depth in the forward positions. The recall provides an opportunity for Wouters to contribute at the NHL level while Pettersson focuses on rehabilitation. These simultaneous moves highlight the ongoing roster management challenges faced by NHL executives during the dense mid-season schedule.