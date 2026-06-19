Maple Leafs, Lightning Discuss Sign-and-Trade for Darren Raddysh

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning are reportedly negotiating a sign-and-trade for defenseman Darren Raddysh, coming off a career season with 70 points. Details and analysis of the potential deal.

Late-breaking developments suggest the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning are engaged in negotiations for a sign-and-trade involving defenseman Darren Raddysh . While the deal is not expected to be finalized until morning, the report emerged in the early hours of Friday.

Raddysh, 30, coming off a breakthrough season in 2025-26 with the Lightning, recorded career highs of 22 goals and 70 points in 73 games, averaging over 22 minutes of ice time per contest. His performance placed him among the NHL's top defensemen in scoring, tying for second in goals and ranking sixth in points. The Toronto native's upcoming contract represents a significant financial milestone, as he has never previously earned a seven-figure salary.

This raises questions about the Lightning's ability to retain him with a lucrative offer that matches both dollar value and term, especially considering the risk associated with investing heavily in a player at age 30 after a career year. For the Maple Leafs, acquiring Raddysh would bolster their blue line with his offensive capabilities, particularly his powerful shot, though the long-term commitment to a player with a single elite season warrants caution.

Raddysh's path to the NHL was lengthy, spending six seasons in the American Hockey League with the Syracuse Crunch, Hartford Wolf Pack, and Rockford IceHogs, where he consistently produced offensively before finally breaking through at the highest level. Over parts of five NHL seasons, he has accumulated 35 goals and 108 assists for 143 points in 249 regular-season games, along with four points in 20 playoff contests.

The potential trade underscores the difficult roster decisions facing both teams as they navigate the salary cap and seek to improve their chances for the upcoming season





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NHL Darren Raddysh Toronto Maple Leafs Tampa Bay Lightning Sign-And-Trade Defenseman Contract Free Agency Salary Cap

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