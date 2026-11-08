Maple Leafs Injury Report Morgan Rielly Leaves Game vs Canadiens

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly suffers lower-body injury during 4-2 loss to Montreal Canadiens. Team faces New Jersey Devils with roster adjustments needed for Sunday.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly exited Saturday's contest against the Montreal Canadiens with a lower-body injury and did not return to the ice. The team suffered a 4-2 defeat at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday while managing the additional loss of a key defensive leader. Head Coach Jim Hiller confirmed there was no immediate update on the severity of the injury following the game.

Injury Details and Coaching Response

Rielly appeared to sustain the injury while defending a 2-on-1 rush early in the second period. He skated slowly to the bench before heading directly to the dressing room, signaling the seriousness of the issue. Coach Jim Hiller described the situation as obviously not a good sign but refused to speculate on the timeline for Rielly's return.

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The Leafs have relied heavily on Rielly's recent performance, which included eight points and a plus-six rating over the previous seven games. Hiller praised Rielly's form, noting it was possibly the best he had seen in three weeks. The defenceman leads Toronto's blue line in scoring this season with 12 points, all assists, eleven of which came at even strength.

Team Impact and Roster Adjustments

The loss of Rielly occurs at a critical juncture for the Maple Leafs, who have dropped four of their last five games. This losing streak has moved the team down to seventh place in the competitive Atlantic Division. Toronto remains winless through four divisional games this season with a record of 0-3-1, with all defeats occurring at home.

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Forward William Nylander highlighted the significance of losing Rielly, citing his role as a leader in the locker room and on the ice. Nylander noted that Rielly's confidence had recently returned, making his absence a significant blow to the team's structure. The Leafs will need to adjust their defensive pairing for Sunday's upcoming game against the New Jersey Devils.

Dakota Mermis is currently the extra defenceman on the roster and is projected to step in for the game against New Jersey. The team must now redistribute Rielly's average 17:36 of even-strength ice time per game, a workload that previously ranked second only to Darren Raddysh on the squad.

Turnovers and Young Player Challenges

Shots on goal were even at 28 for both teams, but the Leafs could not overcome costly turnovers that led directly to Montreal's goals. Head Coach Jim Hiller admitted the team shot itself in the foot, while forward John Tavares, returning from a nine-game injury absence, echoed the sentiment. Rookie winger Gavin McKenna committed four giveaways and was benched for the remainder of the second period.

McKenna's mistakes included a failed breakout pass to Brandon Duhaime that led to the opening goal, and a separate turnover by Duhaime that resulted in the second goal. Later, McKenna's offensive-zone pass was intercepted by Chris Kreider, leading to a breakaway goal for the Canadiens. The error put Montreal ahead 3-0 before McKenna was pulled from the ice.

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Despite the benching, McKenna responded positively in the third period, scoring Toronto's second goal and celebrating emphatically. He acknowledged the difficulty of the mistakes but appreciated the support from teammates and Coach Hiller. McKenna currently leads all Leafs forwards with 25 giveaways but remains focused on learning and improving his game.

Next Steps and Game Outlook

The Maple Leafs will hold a media availability at 4:45 pm on Sunday ahead of their next matchup. The team prepares to face the New Jersey Devils, looking to arrest their slide in the Atlantic Division standings. Nylander scored Toronto's other goal in Saturday's loss, a power-play tally in the third period that provided some offensive spark.

Nylander remarked that the puck found his stick more frequently that night, offering a positive note amidst the loss and injury concerns. The team must now manage the short-term impact of Rielly's injury while addressing the turnover issues that plagued their defensive structure. Future updates on Rielly's status will be provided after the upcoming media availability and game preparation.