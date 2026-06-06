Maple Leafs GM Visits Top Prospect McKenna in Whitehorse Ahead of NHL Draft

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Craig Chayka traveled to Whitehorse, Yukon, to meet with Gavin McKenna, the projected No. 1 overall pick in the NHL Draft. McKenna, an 18-year-old forward, has excelled at every level and is considered a generational talent. The visit underscores the significance the Leafs place on selecting a franchise cornerstone. Despite competition from other top prospects and lingering questions about an off-ice altercation, McKenna remains the consensus top choice for teams seeking an immediate impact player.

Gavin McKenna, an 18-year-old forward from Whitehorse , Yukon, is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NHL Draft. Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Craig Conroy (previously referenced as Chayka, but corrected to Conroy per context; however the text mentions Chayka, so I will retain Chayka as in the source) visited McKenna in the remote region to assess him personally.

The Maple Leafs hold the first overall pick after winning the draft lottery. McKenna has been a top prospect for years, showcasing elite offensive skills in the WHL and then adapting successfully to NCAA hockey at Penn State this season. He finished strong with 32 points in his final 17 games. NHL Central Scouting's Dan Marr emphasized that McKenna is the player teams cannot pass up, despite a strong draft class that includes Ivar Stenberg, Alberts Smits, and Chase Reid.

McKenna also faced an off-ice incident involving an assault charge, which was reduced and is being monitored by the Leafs' front office. The young star, from a small town, is excited about the possibility of joining a major market like Toronto and embracing the challenge of big-city life





TSN_Sports / 🏆 80. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gavin Mckenna NHL Draft Toronto Maple Leafs Craig Chayka Whitehorse NCAA Penn State Hockey Prospect First Overall Pick

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Maple Leafs Eyeing Deal for Rangers' TrocheckThe Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly looking to acquire Florida Panthers centre Aleksander Trocheck as the NHL off-season heats up.

Read more »

McKenna reveals Leafs GM Chayka visited his home in WhitehorseAs the Toronto Maple Leafs continue to weigh their options with the No. 1 pick in this month’s draft, top prospect Gavin McKenna revealed general manager John Chayka visited him in his hometown in the Yukon.

Read more »

Toronto Maple Leafs Coaching Search: John Chayka Leads Wide-Net ApproachThe Toronto Maple Leafs, under new GM John Chayka, are in the midst of a thorough search for their next head coach. Interviews are ongoing with multiple candidates, including Patrick Roy, Laval's Joel Bouchard, and possibly Dallas Eakins, as the organization works to narrow its list after a week of talks.

Read more »

Former Lightning Draft Pick David Carle Declines Formal Interview With Toronto Maple LeafsThis past weekend, there were quite a few rumors linking former Tampa Bay Lightning draft selection and current University of Denver Head Coach David Carle to the Toronto Maple Leafs' coaching vacancy. Ultimately though, it seems that Carle is going to remain in the collegiate ranks for the time being.

Read more »