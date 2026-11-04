Maple Leaf Foods Q3 Sales Rise 2.3% With Inflation Pressures Easing Outlook

Maple Leaf Foods reported a 2.3% rise in third-quarter sales to $1.03 billion, though core profits dipped slightly. CEO Curtis Frank cited renewed global inflation for adjusting full-year earnings guidance to the lower end of projections.

MISSISSAUGA - Maple Leaf Foods Inc., which spun off its pork business as Canada Packers Inc. last year, reported a third-quarter profit from continuing operations of $22.3 million as its sales edged higher compared with a year ago.

The poultry and prepared foods company says its profit amounted to 18 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30. The result compared with a profit of $23.3 million or 19 cents per share in the same quarter last year. Latest updates on company news here On an adjusted basis, Maple Leaf says it earned 36 cents per share in its latest quarter up from an adjusted profit of 21 cents per share a year ago.

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Maple Leaf Foods Reports Higher Sales

Sales for the quarter totalled $1.03 billion, up from $1.01 billion in the third quarter of 2025. This represents a sales increase of approximately 2.3 per cent. Maple Leaf says poultry sales increased by 4.3 per cent, while prepared food sales rose by 1.3 per cent.

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The company is now expecting its full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to be at the lower end of the projected $520 million to $540 million range, CEO Curtis Frank said in a statement on Wednesday. Latest updates on investing here "We entered 2026 expecting a relatively stable external environment. That has not been the case," he said.

CEO Cites Rising Inflation Costs

"Renewed inflation in food production worldwide has raised costs and pressured consumers, particularly in the second half. " The headwinds from rising input costs have necessitated a more conservative outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year. RBC analyst Irene Nattel said wrote in a report that she is encouraged the company will remain within the guidance range for 2026.

While some, she noted, are likely going to be disappointed with the tightened guidance, "we remind investors of our forever caveat on (Maple Leaf): the road from here to there inevitably is bumpy.

Analysts Note Bumpy Road Ahead

" Investors are closely watching how the company navigates these persistent inflationary pressures. The slight dip in net profit despite higher sales highlights the impact of margin compression across the sector.

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However, the strong adjusted earnings per share suggest underlying operational efficiency remains intact. The adjusted profit per share of 36 cents significantly outperformed the 21 cents reported in the prior year period. This divergence underscores the non-GAAP nature of the adjusted metrics and the one-time items affecting reported net income. The Canadian Press report was first published Nov. 4, 2026.