Maple Leaf Foods Q3 profit from continuing operations falls to $22.3 million as sales rise

Maple Leaf Foods reported a third-quarter profit from continuing operations of $22.3 million, or 18 cents per share, as sales edged higher to $1.03 billion. The company expects full-year adjusted EBITDA at the lower end of its $520 million to $540 million range.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc., which spun off its pork business as Canada Packers Inc. last year, reported a third-quarter profit from continuing operations of $22.3 million as its sales edged higher compared with a year ago.

The poultry and prepared foods company says its profit amounted to 18 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30. That compared with a profit of $23.3 million or 19 cents per share in the same quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, Maple Leaf says it earned 36 cents per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 21 cents per share a year ago.

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Maple Leaf Foods Reports Quarterly Sales

Sales for the quarter totalled $1.03 billion, up from $1.01 billion in the third quarter of 2025. Maple Leaf says poultry sales increased by 4.3 per cent, while prepared food sales rose by 1.3 per cent. The company is now expecting its full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to be at the lower end of the projected $520 million to $540 million range, CEO Curtis Frank said in a statement on Wednesday.

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We entered 2026 expecting a relatively stable external environment. That has not been the case, he said. Renewed inflation in food production worldwide has raised costs and pressured consumers, particularly in the second half. RBC analyst Irene Nattel wrote in a report that she is encouraged the company will remain within the guidance range for 2026.

While some, she noted, are likely going to be disappointed with the tightened guidance, we remind investors of our forever caveat on Maple Leaf: the road from here to there inevitably is bumpy. The Mississauga-based company, which trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MFI, continues to operate as a poultry and prepared foods business following the separation of its pork operations.

Company Faces Inflation Pressure

The results reflect ongoing pressure from renewed inflation in food production worldwide, which has raised costs and weighed on consumers, particularly during the second half of the year. Maple Leaf had entered 2026 anticipating a relatively stable external environment, but that expectation has not materialized, according to Frank. The company remains within its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance range, though at the lower end of the projected $520 million to $540 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2026.