MAP Protocol Issues Quadrillion Token Mint Attack, Slashes Price By 96% Amid Massive Panic

MAP Protocol has faced a significant attack when a malicious actor exploited the Solidity contract and caused a massive inflation of the MAPO token supply. The attacker resulted in a price drop from $0.003 to $0.0001, reaching an all-time low for the altcoin, indicating the panicked market sentiment. The news also discussed the joint efforts of external security partners witness the compromise and the outcomes of the attack.

A quadrillion token mint exploit caused MAP Protocol to plunge 96% dropping from $0.003 to $0.0001. The altcoin faced an all-time low price reflecting panicked market sentiment following an inflationary attack of unprecedented scale.

The attacker had tricked Butter Bridge the cross-chain bridge built on the MAP Protocol into minting 1 quadrillion MAPO tokens. This was nearly 5 million times the 208 million supply. The minted tokens were sent to a new externally owned account EOA. The attack was more than a compromised private wallet; it originated from the Solidity contract layer.

According to blockchain security firm Blockaid the attacker first submitted a legitimate oracle multisig signed message. They then deployed a malicious contract to a targeted address and resent a manipulated retry message. Because the message produced the same hash structure it appeared valid and enabled the exploit. The attacker also controls close to a trillion tokens.

This meant the MAP Protocol had to pause mainnet operations and start a migration process to a new contract address that will be announced soon. The latest exploit comes in a month when at least 18 DeFi and blockchain protocols were compromised including THORChain and RetoSwap. MAP Protocol faced an attack in which Butter Bridge was tricked into minting a quadrillion MAPO tokens and a billion tokens were dumped





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MAP Protocol Attack Inflation Solidity Contract Cross-Chain Externally Owned Account

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