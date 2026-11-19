Michael Maver faces manslaughter charges following the death of a 75-year-old man after an altercation at a Port Coquitlam business. The victim died in hospital three days later.

Manslaughter charges have been formally laid in connection with the death of a 75-year-old man who succumbed to injuries sustained during an altercation at a commercial property in Port Coquitlam. Michael Maver, aged 34, appeared before the court system on Wednesday to face these serious criminal allegations stemming from the incident that occurred earlier this month.

Incident Details On Lougheed Highway

The sequence of events began on the morning of September 26 when law enforcement officers received a call regarding a disturbance at a business located on Lougheed Highway in Port Coquitlam. Upon arriving at the scene, members of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team identified the individuals involved and immediately commenced an initial investigation at the location to secure the area and gather preliminary evidence.

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During the time that police were actively conducting their on-scene assessment, the 75-year-old man who had been involved in the altercation experienced sudden medical distress. Emergency responders transported the elderly victim to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment and stabilization. Despite the immediate medical intervention provided by hospital staff, the man did not survive his injuries and passed away three days after the initial incident.

IHIT Investigation And Forensic Process

Following the death of the elderly victim, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team assumed full control of the case to conduct a comprehensive and thorough examination of all circumstances surrounding the altercation. Sgt. Freda Fong, a spokesperson for the IHIT, confirmed that investigators worked closely with policing and forensic partners to advance the case with speed and precision.

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The forensic team conducted detailed examinations to establish the direct causal link between the physical altercation and the subsequent medical decline of the 75-year-old man. The investigation focused on reconstructing the events that took place on Lougheed Highway to ensure that the charges laid against Michael Maver were supported by substantial evidentiary findings from the scene and medical records.

Legal Proceedings And Court Schedule

Michael Maver was officially charged with manslaughter on Wednesday, marking a significant development in the criminal case. The charge carries serious legal implications and will require a full judicial process to determine guilt or innocence. Maver is scheduled to appear in court again in January of next year, where the case will proceed to the next stage of legal proceedings.

The Crown prosecution team will prepare their case for the upcoming court hearings, which will involve presenting evidence collected by the IHIT and forensic experts. The January court date serves as a key milestone in the legal timeline, allowing both the defense and prosecution to finalize their arguments and prepare for the potential trial phase that may follow.

Public Safety And Isolated Incident Assessment

Authorities have explicitly stated that they believe this violent incident was isolated and does not pose an ongoing risk to the general public in the Port Coquitlam area. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has emphasized that the circumstances were specific to the individuals involved and that there is no broader threat to community safety.

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Residents and local business owners in the Port Coquitlam area have been reassured by the police statements regarding the nature of the incident. The IHIT continues to monitor the situation as the legal process unfolds, ensuring that all procedural steps are followed correctly while maintaining public confidence in the law enforcement response to this tragic event.