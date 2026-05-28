Manny Machado and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are Potential Buy-Low Candidates

Manny Machado and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. have struggled to meet expectations in the first two months of the season, but their skills and luck factors suggest that they could have better production moving forward.

Manny Machado and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are two veteran hitters who have struggled to meet expectations in the first two months of the season. Machado has hit nine home runs with a .169 batting average, while Guerrero has three home runs and five stolen bases.

However, their skills and luck factors suggest that they could have better production moving forward. Machado's plate discipline metrics are similar to his career averages, and his batted ball profile hasn't changed drastically. His power metrics are still strong, and his BABIP should regress to his career average. Guerrero has been swinging and chasing more often, but his career swing rate is similar.

He has a near-elite plate discipline, but his home run luck has been impacted by his high groundball rate. Both players are potential buy-low candidates, as their skills and luck factors suggest that they could have better production moving forward





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