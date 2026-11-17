A report co-chaired by Preston Manning recommends western provinces assert more control over their jurisdictions and improve how they negotiate with Ottawa, without separating from Canada. It follows an October referendum in which Albertans rejected a binding separation vote but backed more provincial control over immigration.

A report co-chaired by former Reform Party leader Preston Manning says Alberta and Western Canada can seek more sovereignty without leaving Confederation. The report was released on November 17, 2026, and follows a two-day video conference held in September.

Delegates at that conference examined ways to address the divide between Western Canada and the federal government. The report recommends that provinces take more control of their own jurisdiction. It also urges them to test the boundaries in areas of shared responsibility, such as immigration. Manning, a conservative elder statesman, served as co-chair of the effort.

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Alberta Voters Reject Separation Referendum

The recommendations come after an October referendum in Alberta. Albertans voted against holding a second, binding referendum on separation. They also voted on nine other questions. A majority said Alberta should take more control over immigration.

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The report further recommends that provinces improve how they make demands in letters to the prime minister. It says they should also lay out or clarify agreements with Ottawa more effectively. The goal is to strengthen the West's position within Canada rather than pursue separation. The report's release was accompanied by a statement from Manning, who said the West can achieve more sovereignty without leaving Confederation.

The document is the product of the September video conference, which brought together delegates to discuss Western alienation. The report does not call for separation. Instead, it focuses on jurisdictional boundaries and negotiation tactics. It suggests provinces can assert themselves in shared areas like immigration while remaining part of Canada.

The October referendum saw Albertans reject a binding separation vote. They also supported greater provincial control over immigration in a separate question. The report builds on that sentiment by recommending practical steps for provinces to expand their authority. The report also recommends that provinces clarify agreements with Ottawa.

Manning Urges Improved Federal Negotiation Tactics

It says they should improve how they present demands to the prime minister. These measures are intended to reduce friction between Western Canada and the federal government. Manning is a former leader of the Reform Party. He has long been a prominent voice in Western Canadian politics.

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The report reflects his continued involvement in discussions about the region's place in Confederation. The report's findings are likely to fuel ongoing debates about Western alienation. They may also influence how provinces approach future negotiations with Ottawa. The document stops short of endorsing separation, instead advocating for greater sovereignty within Canada.

The report was released on November 17, 2026. It follows a September video conference that lasted two days. Delegates at the conference looked at ways to address the divide between the West and the federal government. The report recommends that provinces take more control of their own jurisdiction.

Provinces Seek More Sovereignty Within Canada

It also suggests testing boundaries in shared areas like immigration. The October referendum saw Albertans reject a binding separation vote but support more provincial control over immigration. The report also recommends that provinces improve how they make demands in letters to the prime minister. It says they should lay out or clarify agreements with Ottawa.

These steps are meant to help provinces assert more sovereignty without leaving Confederation.