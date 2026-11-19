The Town of Winnipeg Beach council voted to confirm an order requiring Anjali Schludermann to remove her two emotional support goats, Smarty and Kit Kat, from her residential property, with a new deadline of Jan. 17, 2027.

A Manitoba town council has upheld an order requiring a resident to remove her two goats, which she says are her emotional support animals. The Town of Winnipeg Beach council voted Wednesday to confirm the order against Anjali Schludermann, who has argued that her goats, Smarty and Kit Kat, provide support for her mental health.

The order, issued Oct. 6, requires the goats' removal from her property in the town north of Winnipeg. The town says the property is zoned residential and does not permit livestock. Schludermann appealed the order on Oct. 20.

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Councillor Emphasizes Upholding Bylaws

"I believe compassion is an important part of our role as council, and it's something I take seriously. But at the same time, we have a responsibility to uphold the bylaws that are in place to ensure fairness and consistency throughout our community," Coun. Christine Sokaluk told council. Sokaluk said one of her concerns is the broader implications of making an exception to the rules.

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"If we allow livestock to remain in this situation, how do we fairly respond to future residents who may request similar consideration for chickens, goats, or other animals, including those they consider to be emotional support animals? " she said. Council amended the resolution, which had set a Dec. 2 deadline, to give Schludermann until Jan. 17, 2027, to find a suitable and safe home for the goats.

"My hope would be that this gives her the opportunity to make arrangements thoughtfully, rather than feeling rushed during an already difficult time," said Sokaluk, who called for the extension. If the goats remain after that date, the resolution says the town may enforce the order by removing them. Any costs, including legal fees, would be billed to Schludermann and recovered the same way as unpaid property taxes. Coun.

Council Raises Disease Risk Concerns

Andrea McCann, who seconded the resolution to uphold the order, also raised the risk of disease spreading to the food supply if livestock are kept on residential lots. McCann said emotional support animals are not specifically defined as service animals under Manitoba legislation and that a doctor's recommendation doesn't establish that an animal meets the training requirements. McCann said she has had emotional support animals of her own and understands the bond.

"It is really sad that we're in this position, but we are," she said. "We have to uphold the bylaws. " Schludermann told CTV News in October that the goats aren't trained as service animals but serve as emotional support animals, and she pointed to a note from her doctor saying so. "The goats provide and serve as an emotional support animal for Anjali," reads a portion of the note, which was reviewed by CTV News.

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The physician also recommended she be permitted to keep and care for the animals. Schludermann said she got Smarty about three years ago and recently added Kit Kat. She said the goats have never harmed anyone, are well cared for and have plenty of room on her 56-acre property. She declined to comment to CTV News on council's decision to uphold the order.

The Town of Winnipeg Beach is no longer allowing a resident to keep two goats as emotional support animals, CTV News reported on Nov. 19, 2026. With files from CTV News' Danton Unger.