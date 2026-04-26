Manitoba to Ban Children from Social Media and AI Chatbots

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew announced plans to ban children from using social media and AI chatbots, citing concerns about their impact on mental health and development. The province aims to protect young people from manipulative technologies and ensure their freedom from surveillance capitalism.

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew announced plans Saturday evening to introduce legislation prohibiting children from accessing social media platforms and artificial intelligence chatbots. Addressing approximately 900 attendees at a New Democrat fundraiser, Kinew emphasized the province’s commitment to safeguarding young people from the potentially detrimental effects of these technologies on their development.

He articulated a strong concern regarding the deliberate design of these platforms, highlighting how they exploit human psychology and biology to manipulate children’s reward systems. Kinew warned that these manipulative tactics contribute to rising rates of anxiety and depression among youth, and can even facilitate dangerous situations like the trafficking of young women. While the Premier’s speech was forceful in its conviction, it lacked specific details regarding the implementation of the proposed ban.

Crucially, he did not disclose the proposed age limit for the restriction, nor did he outline the legal mechanisms by which the provincial government intends to exert control over international technology companies. This lack of clarity raises questions about the practical enforceability of the initiative. Kinew refrained from engaging with reporters following his address, leaving many details unanswered. The announcement follows a growing global trend of concern regarding the impact of social media and AI on children.

Australia pioneered this movement in December of the previous year, enacting legislation that enforces age limits on social media accounts and imposes financial penalties on non-compliant companies. Closer to home, the Canadian federal Liberal party recently endorsed a non-binding resolution advocating for similar restrictions, and Prime Minister Mark Carney has indicated a willingness to explore the idea further.

Federal Culture Minister Marc Miller recently stated the government is ‘very seriously’ considering a social media ban for kids, deferring the specifics to an expert panel currently investigating online harms, including whether the ban should extend to AI chatbots. The recent case of the Tumbler Ridge, B.C. shooting, where the 18-year-old perpetrator had been banned from ChatGPT but circumvented the restriction using a secondary account, has further fueled the debate and highlighted the challenges of regulating AI access.

OpenAI’s failure to alert law enforcement in that instance underscored the need for more robust safety measures and accountability. Kinew framed the proposed legislation as a crucial step towards securing the ‘freedom’ of future generations of Manitobans. He envisioned a future where young people are liberated from the pervasive influence of ‘surveillance capitalism,’ excessive screen time, and the pressures of constantly being online.

He asserted that Manitoba would be the first province to take such decisive action, although similar discussions are underway in other jurisdictions. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe recently announced his government’s intention to solicit public opinion on a potential ban on social media for children under the age of 16, while acknowledging that a national approach led by the federal government would be more effective.

In Quebec, a legislative committee has already recommended barring social media access for individuals under 14 without parental or guardian consent. The Manitoba legislature is currently scheduled to sit for four more weeks before adjourning for the summer, with no resumption planned until late September. This timeline leaves the immediate future of the proposed ban uncertain, but signals a clear intention to prioritize this issue in the coming months.

The announcement represents a significant development in the ongoing conversation about the responsible use of technology and the protection of children in the digital age, and is likely to spark further debate and scrutiny as the details of the legislation are revealed





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Manitoba to Ban Children from Social Media and AI ChatbotsManitoba Premier Wab Kinew announced plans to ban children from using social media platforms and AI chatbots, citing concerns about their impact on mental health and development. The province aims to protect young people from manipulative technologies and ensure their freedom from surveillance capitalism.

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