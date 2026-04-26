Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew announced plans to ban children from using social media platforms and AI chatbots, citing concerns about their impact on mental health and development. The province aims to protect young people from manipulative technologies and ensure their freedom from surveillance capitalism.

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew announced plans Saturday evening to introduce legislation prohibiting children from accessing social media platforms and artificial intelligence chatbots. Addressing approximately 900 attendees at a New Democrat fundraiser, Kinew emphasized the province’s commitment to safeguarding young people from the potentially detrimental effects of these technologies on their development.

He articulated a strong concern regarding the deliberate design of these platforms, highlighting how they exploit human psychology and biology to manipulate reward systems within the developing brains of children. Kinew asserted that these manipulative tactics contribute significantly to rising rates of anxiety and depression among youth, and tragically, can even facilitate the exploitation of young women through trafficking. While the Premier’s speech was forceful in its conviction, it lacked specific details regarding the proposed legislation.

Crucially, the exact age limit under consideration remains undisclosed, as does a clear explanation of how the provincial government intends to exert jurisdiction over international technology companies. This lack of specificity raises questions about the practical implementation of the ban. Kinew refrained from engaging with reporters following his address, leaving many details unanswered. The announcement follows a global trend of increasing scrutiny towards the impact of social media and AI on children.

Australia pioneered this movement in December of the previous year by enacting legislation enforcing age restrictions on social media accounts, accompanied by financial penalties for non-compliance. Closer to home, the Federal Liberal party recently endorsed a non-binding resolution advocating for similar measures, and Prime Minister Mark Carney has indicated a willingness to explore the concept further.

Canada’s Culture Minister, Marc Miller, recently stated the government is ‘very seriously’ considering a social media ban for minors, deferring the decision on whether to include AI chatbots to an expert panel currently investigating online harms. The recent tragic shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, has further fueled this debate, with concerns raised about the shooter’s use of OpenAI’s ChatGPT despite being previously banned from the platform due to concerning interactions.

OpenAI’s failure to alert law enforcement and the shooter’s ability to circumvent the ban by creating a secondary account underscored the challenges of regulating AI access. Kinew framed the proposed legislation as a crucial step towards securing fundamental freedoms for future generations of Manitobans. He passionately declared a commitment to protecting children from ‘surveillance capitalism’ and excessive screen time, advocating for a return to the simple joys of childhood.

While Manitoba intends to be the first province to enact such a ban, the idea is gaining traction elsewhere. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe recently announced his government’s intention to solicit public opinion on banning social media for children under the age of 16, but acknowledged that a national approach led by Ottawa would be more effective. In Quebec, a legislative committee previously recommended barring social media access for individuals under 14 without parental or guardian consent.

The timing of the legislation’s introduction remains uncertain, as the Manitoba legislature is scheduled to adjourn for the summer after four more weeks of sittings, with no resumption planned until late September. The announcement signals a significant shift in policy direction, reflecting growing concerns about the well-being of children in the digital age and the need for proactive measures to mitigate the potential harms associated with unchecked access to social media and artificial intelligence





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