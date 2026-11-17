Manitoba's throne speech promises to ban AI images in real estate listings, as the province prepares for an election expected to focus on health care, affordability, and tax relief.

The Manitoba government says it will ban the use of artificial intelligence images in real estate listings, one of the commitments in the throne speech opening an election year in the province.

Lt. -Gov. Anita Neville delivered the Speech from the Throne at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg, walking with Premier Wab Kinew afterward. A government spokesperson confirmed the promise but did not provide details on how the ban would be enforced or when it would take effect.

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Manitoba AI Image Ban

The measure would make Manitoba one of the first provinces to take direct action on digitally generated property listings. Real estate agents and industry groups have been watching the growing use of AI-generated images, which can make properties appear different from their actual condition. The throne speech comes as Manitoba politicians prepare for a campaign expected to centre on cost-of-living pressures and the state of the health-care system.

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Kinew has repeatedly pointed to health care and affordability as the government's top priorities heading into the election period, and he returned to those themes at his NDP's annual convention on the weekend. The vote is scheduled for Oct. 5, 2027, but the premier has hinted it could happen sooner. Kinew's government followed through on numerous commitments made in last year's throne speech.

But he failed to deliver on creating a Crown-Indigenous corporation to help ensure Indigenous involvement in the planned expansion of the Port of Churchill. Opposition Progressive Conservative Leader Konrad Narth delivered an alternative throne speech Monday, which included promises of cutting income taxes and making permitting simpler. Narth's alternative speech signalled that the Progressive Conservatives will campaign on tax relief and reducing regulatory hurdles for businesses and homeowners.

The Manitoba Legislature is expected to sit following the throne speech, giving MLAs a chance to debate the government's agenda. AI is becoming more common in real estate photos. Now, the industry's regulatory body is taking action. Beyond the AI listing ban, the throne speech sets the stage for a broader election debate over affordability, health care, and the pace of regulatory change in Manitoba.

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Industry Impact and Enforcement

The government's commitment on AI images responds to a tool that can alter how a property looks online, from replacing skies to changing interior finishes or even adding features that are not present. For buyers who often rely on listings to decide which homes to visit, the gap between a digitally enhanced photo and the actual property can waste time and raise expectations that cannot be met.

Industry watchers say Manitoba's move, if implemented, could push other provinces to consider similar rules and could prompt real estate boards to tighten their own policies. Enforcement questions remain central. The province has not said whether the ban would be handled by a regulator, a government department, or through amendments to existing real estate legislation. Narth's alternative throne speech put tax cuts and simpler permitting at the centre of the opposition's message.

Election Focus on Costs

He said those steps would help businesses and homeowners facing rising costs. The premier's focus on health care and affordability, and the PC focus on taxes and red tape, set up a clear contrast for voters whenever the campaign begins. The Manitoba Legislature is expected to sit following the throne speech. That will give MLAs a chance to debate the government's agenda and press for details on the AI listing ban and other commitments.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2026.