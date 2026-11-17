Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew announced a proposed ban on artificial intelligence images in real estate during the provincial Throne Speech, calling it an affordability and consumer protection measure. The plan has drawn mixed reactions from real estate professionals.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has announced a proposed ban on artificial intelligence images in real estate, calling it an affordability measure for Manitobans. The promise was included in the provincial government's Throne Speech on Tuesday.

Kinew said consumer protection falls under provincial jurisdiction. When you get taken for a ride and you rent a bunk apartment because you were misled, you're getting ripped off, Kinew said. The premier said he briefly met with realtors on Monday. He hopes the measure will be adopted voluntarily by the industry.

Also read Kinew targets business expansion, affordability in last Throne Speech ahead of election call

My hope is that this thing gets met completely voluntarily, and we just put the standard out there, and we say we shouldn't be using AI in photos of apartments and condos and homes, Kinew said. He did not provide details about what would or would not be included in the ban. Kinew said he will share more details about the proposed ban once the legislation has been seen by the house.

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Real Estate Photographer Opposes Ban

The announcement has drawn mixed reaction from those working in real estate. Winnipeg real estate photographer and videographer Mike McComb is against the idea. I think the government of Manitoba's got better things to do than worry about virtual staging of photography in real estate places, McComb said. I personally think it's a ridiculous focus.

McComb uses artificial intelligence to virtually stage homes, taking his own photos and videos of a space and filling them with AI-generated furniture. I would say of the couple hundred listings a year that I do, about 10 per cent of them ask for virtual staging, he said. He called it a much cheaper alternative to traditional staging. It can cost them $2,000 or $3,000 a month for actual staging to take place, he said.

That means the whole house has to have furniture in it. It looks great, but it's expensive to do. While he understands the controversy around AI use in real estate, McComb said there is a right way and a wrong way to use the tool.

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If a real estate agent ever asked me to get rid of a crack in a wall, or, during drone shots, to get rid of some bad shingles that are on the roof, I wouldn't take part in that, he said. The Winnipeg Regional Real Estate Board already has a policy in place which governs images.

Board Rules and Realtor Support Ban

Photos can be virtually staged but only in a way that doesn't misrepresent true physical characteristics or the condition of the property, a spokesperson for the board told CTV News in an email. Proper disclosure is required if a listing uses virtual staging. Winnipeg realtor Kyle Bazylo supports the idea of an AI ban. The problem is people are using it way too much, and they're totally changing their pictures, he said.

You're having people coming to showings and the house is totally different from what they saw in pictures online. You're just wasting everyone's time at that point. He pointed to a listing that went viral a few months ago showing images of a Winnipeg house with a mountain view, a cartoon skyline of downtown, and a Simpsons-style rendering of the property.

Even though some people are using it properly, you have too many people abusing it, and I'd rather just have everyone on the same playing field and then go from there, he said.