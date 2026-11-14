Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew Targets Corporations for Affordability Relief

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew argues that further government tax cuts threaten public service funding, urging big corporations to lower prices instead of relying on provincial revenue.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has declared that the provincial government is approaching the limits of its ability to ease the cost of living through direct financial interventions. Speaking at the Manitoba New Democratic Party annual convention, Kinew emphasized that continuing to reduce taxes or increase subsidies would severely compromise the revenue streams necessary to fund essential public services like healthcare and education.

Corporate Profits vs Public Services

The core argument presented by Premier Wab Kinew is that further affordability measures taken by the Manitoba government would effectively take money away from nurses, police officers, and teachers. He stated that the government must now have a serious conversation about whether to continue sacrificing public service funding for cost-of-living relief or to target the corporate sector instead. Kinew pointed to energy and grocery companies as the primary targets, noting that these corporations are currently making record profits while average consumers struggle to make ends meet.

Also read Manitoba man arrested after foreign workers financially exploited: RCMP

Kinew highlighted the disparity between corporate earnings and household expenses, asking rhetorically why the government should look to the corporate giants across the country and continent for future steps to save consumers money. He argued that these large entities have the capacity to absorb costs and pass savings to the public without requiring the province to cut into its operational budgets for critical sectors.

Grocery Sector and Energy Price Criticisms

Premier Wab Kinew reiterated his criticism of grocery retailers, recalling his 2023 warning that the government would act if savings from the provincial gas tax holiday were not passed on to consumers. Although inflation decreased during that period, Kinew noted that grocery prices did not decline in any measurable way. He also addressed the recent spike in gas prices, attributing it to disruptions in global oil supplies via the Strait of Hormuz due to the war in Iran. However, he pointed out that Manitoba's gasoline comes from Alberta, not through that strategic waterway, suggesting that local prices do not fully reflect global supply chain issues.

Advertisement

Election Strategy and Financial Outlook

While addressing the economy, Premier Wab Kinew also outlined the Manitoba New Democratic Party's preparation for next year's election. The party has established a war chest of $3.5 million, which Kinew identified as the highest amount he is aware of for such a campaign. He introduced all the NDP Members of the Legislative Assembly and candidates present at the RBC Convention Centre in Winnipeg, sharing personal stories and highlighting their accomplishments to demonstrate the party's readiness.

Kinew expressed a personal goal to increase the NDP majority, which currently holds 34 seats. He specifically mentioned an ambition to regain ground in rural areas such as Lac du Bonnet, southwestern Manitoba, the Interlake, and southeastern Manitoba. He believes that bringing the perspectives of these regions to the government table will strengthen the administration's approach to issues like healthcare and affordability.

Balancing the Budget in 2027

The Premier confirmed that the province is facing a deficit of $832 million for the 2025-26 fiscal year, which is approximately half of what the government had forecasted the previous December. Kinew stated that balancing the budget in the coming spring is a critical promise made during the 2023 election campaign that must be delivered before the government returns to the public for another mandate. He referred to 2027 as the election year and indicated that releasing a balanced budget is a prerequisite for seeking re-election.