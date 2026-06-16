Manitoba Premier Tours Wildfire Evacuees as Multiple Incidents Reported Across Canada

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew visited wildfire evacuees in Thompson, while separate news items cover a North York murder charge, park equipment initiatives, highway closure, sports competitions, free events in Windsor, a fatal drowning, tax code criticism, Pakistan tax changes, a film sensation, golf tournament risks, an Indonesian earthquake, and shopping trends.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew met with staff from the Manitoba Métis Federation outside an evacuation centre at the Thompson Regional Community Centre in Thompson, Manitoba, during a tour of areas affected by wildfires in northern Manitoba on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

The visit highlighted government engagement with Indigenous organizations in emergency response efforts. Meanwhile, separate incidents were reported across Canada. In North York, two men have been charged with murder following a fatal brawl over the weekend. City officials have announced a new initiative to stock parks with free sports equipment such as balls and frisbees to encourage outdoor activity.

A five-vehicle crash has resulted in the closure of Highway 6 in Morriston. In sports news, Belmont, Ontario resident is preparing to compete in the Hyrox World Championships in Sweden. The M.S. Chi-Cheemaun ferry is set to resume sailings into Muskoka sunsets for the season.

Windsor has launched a series of more than 50 free events for summer and fall. In Medicine Hat, an 11-year-old child died in a suspected drowning during a school field trip. Political commentary includes a watchdog's criticism of the tax code as 'completely nuts' and a call for simplification and automation. Pakistan has moved to reduce a period tax after a legal challenge by two young lawyers.

In entertainment, the film 'Obsession' has become a sensation, prompting widespread discussion about its meaning, with even Curry Barker reportedly trying to interpret it. In golf, the Canadian Open is among events at risk due to a PGA Tour revamp, according to Rory McIlroy. Internationally, a 6.7-magnitude earthquake shook part of Indonesia, causing damage and injuries.

Shopping trends featured several product reviews and deals, including a Canadian shampoo and conditioner that reportedly improved scalp and hair health, a smart laundry basket, budget-friendly beauty dupes, and last-minute beauty discounts ahead of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. The Shopping Trends team operates independently from CTV News journalists; commissions may be earned from affiliate links





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Manitoba Wildfires Wab Kinew Manitoba Métis Federation North York Murder Park Sports Equipment Highway 6 Crash Hyrox World Championships M.S. Chi-Cheemaun Windsor Free Events Medicine Hat Drowning Tax Simplification Pakistan Period Tax Film Obsession PGA Tour Revamp Canadian Open Indonesia Earthquake Shopping Trends Beauty Products

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