Manitoba Premier Highlights Food Tax Removal with Grocery Store Visit

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew promoted the elimination of provincial sales tax on food during a news conference at a Winnipeg grocery store, demonstrating his government's commitment to affordability. The announcement coincides with a range of national and international news, including discussions around healthcare, public safety, social issues and economic trends.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew took center stage at a Winnipeg grocery store on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, to highlight his government's initiative aimed at easing the financial burden on residents. The announcement, delivered during a news conference held within the bustling supermarket, focused on the forthcoming removal of the provincial sales tax (PST) on all food items purchased in grocery stores .

The Premier, emphasizing the government's commitment to affordability, engaged in a highly visible act of solidarity with consumers by enjoying a rotisserie chicken during the event. This move was clearly intended to underscore the direct impact of the tax cut on everyday household expenses and to demonstrate the government's understanding of the challenges faced by families in managing their budgets. The location itself was carefully selected to drive the message home, placing the Premier amongst the very items that would become more affordable under the new policy. The Premier's choice of the rotisserie chicken, a readily available and popular item, further amplified the message's relevance to the daily lives of Manitobans. This approach, blending policy announcements with a relatable and visual demonstration of its benefits, is a strategic communications technique aimed at fostering public support and understanding.\Simultaneously, events unfolding across the country painted a diverse picture of challenges and triumphs. In Brampton, Ontario, a double stabbing incident left two women critically injured, prompting an immediate police investigation and raising concerns about public safety. The city of Ottawa was preparing for a weekend full of activities, with residents and visitors alike looking forward to the array of events planned from April 10th to 12th. The healthcare sector was also grappling with financial pressures; The Ottawa Hospital was planning to cut 3% of its workforce to address budget shortfalls, reflecting the widespread economic constraints impacting hospitals nationwide. Moving further East, the parents of a Moncton murder victim were back in court, underscoring the enduring pain and legal proceedings associated with such tragedies. In Winnipeg, some homeowners were dealing with back lane flooding, leading to practical inconveniences, such as parked cars being unable to move, caused by seasonal weather conditions. A man in Barrie, Ontario, faced child abuse and exploitation charges after an extensive police investigation, highlighting the critical work of law enforcement in protecting vulnerable individuals. The situation in British Columbia saw the release of a provincial bulletin regarding the snowpack and the complex situation in this area, which masked strong regional differences.\Other national and international news revealed the complexities and changes taking place in several areas. A poll showed a deep divide among Canadians over the question of whether doctors should be allowed to refuse Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) for religious reasons, revealing a sensitive and significant debate in society. In Ontario, a tragic car crash resulted in two more fatalities, bringing the death toll to five. A man from the Buffalo area had lost a lengthy legal battle to reclaim his 12-foot alligator. The Liberal party was holding its second day of meetings in Montreal. The U.S. trade court was analyzing the legality of Trump’s proposed 10% global tariff, which is likely to have significant effects. Meanwhile, the U.S. fertility rates had dropped to record lows in 2025 as births fell, pointing towards a demographic trend that will impact both social and economic sectors. Scientific research revealed that eating more plants is linked to a lower risk of dementia, even among older individuals. The world of sports saw the launch of Curling’s Rock League and Rory McIlroy's best Masters start in 15 years. Health-related news highlighted the benefits of marriage linked to a lower risk of cancer. In the world of fashion, Stefano Gabbana had stepped down as Dolce & Gabbana chairman. Furthermore, experts are trying to forecast what Canada's 2026 wildfire season will look like. The Artemis II crew, including Canadian Jeremy Hansen, is preparing to splash down after a historic moon trip. Also, there are numerous holiday gift guides available to assist with shopping decisions





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