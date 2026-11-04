Manitoba Premier Kinew Urges End to U.S. Tariffs and Iran War After Democratic Midterm Wins

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew calls on U.S. politicians to remove tariffs on Canada and end the war with Iran following resounding Democratic victories in the midterm elections. He congratulates newly elected Indigenous and Muslim officials and says Canadians are ready to rebuild the relationship.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is calling on U.S. politicians to work to remove tariffs on Canada and end the war with Iran after resounding Democratic party wins in the midterm elections.

The Democrats took control of both houses of Congress and flipped long-held Republican Senate seats and state-level positions. Kinew, who has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, says Americans have delivered a resounding rejection of the president's actions. The premier says Canadians are ready to rebuild the relationship and strengthen the economies of both countries.

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Formal trade talks stalled when Canada walked away from negotiations in August, but Prime Minister Mark Carney said there have been official trade discussions in recent days. Kinew specifically congratulated Peggy Flanagan of Minnesota, who is the first Indigenous woman elected to the Senate. He also congratulated Deb Haaland, who will lead New Mexico as the first Indigenous woman to serve as a U.S. governor.

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And he congratulated Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan, who is the first Muslim elected to the Senate. The midterm results have prompted reaction from Ottawa. Carney's government is publicly cautious but privately buoyed by the U.S. midterm results, according to sources. Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said the U.S. midterm results won't change Ottawa's plans to diversify trade.

Trade and Tariff Concerns

Political analyst Bryan Peeler, an assistant professor, discussed the results of the U.S. midterm elections and what they could mean for Canada. The Democratic wins came after a campaign that focused on rejecting Trump's policies. In Manitoba, Kinew's call reflects concerns about the impact of tariffs on the provincial economy. He has been a consistent voice against Trump's trade measures.

The premier's statement also touches on foreign policy, urging an end to the war with Iran. The election saw several historic firsts. Flanagan's Senate win in Minnesota makes her the first Indigenous woman in the chamber. Haaland's victory in New Mexico makes her the first Indigenous woman to serve as a U.S. governor.

El-Sayed's win in Michigan makes him the first Muslim elected to the Senate. Kinew said Americans have rejected the president's actions and that Canadians are ready to work with the new Congress. He emphasized the importance of rebuilding the relationship between the two countries. The premier also said strengthening the economies of both countries is a priority.

The trade talks between Canada and the U.S. had stalled in August when Canada walked away from negotiations. However, Prime Minister Carney said there have been official trade discussions in recent days. The midterm results could shift the dynamics of those talks. LeBlanc's comments suggest Ottawa will continue its efforts to diversify trade regardless of the U.S. election outcome.

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The government is taking a cautious public stance while privately seeing the results as positive. Kinew's statement comes as Manitoba and other provinces deal with the economic effects of tariffs. The premier has been outspoken about the need for free trade between Canada and the U.S. He has also criticized Trump's foreign policy moves. The Democratic victories in the midterms give the party control of both houses of Congress.

Historic Election Wins

They flipped several long-held Republican Senate seats and state-level positions. The results are seen as a rebuke of Trump's agenda. Kinew congratulated the newly elected officials and highlighted their historic nature. He said their victories are significant for Indigenous and Muslim representation.

The premier's remarks were made in Winnipeg. Canadians are ready to rebuild the relationship with the U.S., Kinew said. He added that strengthening the economies of both countries is essential. The premier also called for an end to the war with Iran.

The midterm elections took place on November 3, 2026. The results were confirmed the following day. Kinew's statement was released on November 4, 2026.