Manitoba Premier Kinew Urges Trump to End Tariffs After Democratic Midterm Wins

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew calls for the removal of U.S. tariffs on Canada and an end to the war with Iran after Democratic midterm victories. He also congratulates newly elected Indigenous and Muslim officials.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is calling on U.S. politicians to work to remove tariffs on Canada and end the war with Iran after resounding Democratic Party wins in the midterm elections.

The Democrats took control of both houses of Congress and flipped long-held Republican Senate seats and state-level positions. Kinew, who has been a vocal critic of Trump, says Americans have delivered a resounding rejection of the president's actions. The premier says Canadians are ready to rebuild the relationship and strengthen the economies of both countries.

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Formal trade talks stalled when Canada walked away from negotiations in August, but Prime Minister Mark Carney said there have been official trade discussions in recent days. The Carney government is publicly cautious but privately buoyed by the U.S. midterm results, according to sources. Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said the U.S. midterm results won't change Ottawa's plans to diversify trade. Kinew specifically congratulated several newly elected officials.

Peggy Flanagan of Minnesota is the first Indigenous woman elected to the Senate. Deb Haaland will lead New Mexico as the first Indigenous woman to serve as a U.S. governor. Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan is the first Muslim elected to the Senate. The midterm elections saw the Democratic Party take control of both houses of Congress, flipping long-held Republican Senate seats and state-level positions.

Canada U.S. Relations After Midterms

The results have prompted reactions from Canadian politicians and analysts. Assistant professor Bryan Peeler discussed the results of the U.S. midterm elections and what they could mean for Canada. The outcome has sparked discussions about the future of Canada-U.S. relations, particularly regarding trade and foreign policy. Kinew's call for the removal of tariffs and an end to the war with Iran comes amid ongoing trade discussions between Canada and the United States.

The premier has been a vocal critic of Trump and his policies. Canadians are ready to rebuild the relationship and strengthen the economies of both countries, Kinew said. He also emphasized the importance of working together to address shared challenges. The midterm elections also saw several historic firsts.

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Peggy Flanagan became the first Indigenous woman elected to the Senate. Deb Haaland will become the first Indigenous woman to serve as a U.S. governor. Abdul El-Sayed became the first Muslim elected to the Senate. Kinew congratulated these newly elected officials and expressed hope for continued cooperation between Canada and the United States.

He said the relationship between the two countries is important and should be strengthened. The U.S. midterm results have been closely watched in Canada, where politicians and analysts are assessing the implications for trade, security, and diplomatic relations. The Democratic victories are seen as a rejection of Trump's actions and policies. Prime Minister Mark Carney said there have been official trade discussions in recent days, signaling a potential thaw in negotiations that stalled in August.

The Canadian government is publicly cautious but privately buoyed by the midterm results, according to sources. Dominic LeBlanc, the intergovernmental affairs minister, said the U.S. midterm results won't change Ottawa's plans to diversify trade. He emphasized the importance of expanding Canada's trade relationships beyond the United States. Kinew's comments come as Manitoba and other provinces seek to strengthen economic ties with the United States.

The premier has been a vocal advocate for free trade and has criticized tariffs that he says harm both countries. The midterm elections also saw the Democrats flip long-held Republican Senate seats and state-level positions, giving them control of both houses of Congress. The results are seen as a rebuke of Trump's presidency. Kinew said Americans have delivered a resounding rejection of the president's actions.

He called on U.S. politicians to work to remove tariffs on Canada and end the war with Iran. The premier also congratulated Peggy Flanagan, Deb Haaland, and Abdul El-Sayed on their historic victories. He said their elections are a sign of progress and inclusivity. Canadians are ready to rebuild the relationship and strengthen the economies of both countries, Kinew said.

He expressed hope that the two countries can work together to address shared challenges and promote mutual prosperity. The midterm results have prompted discussions about the future of Canada-U.S. relations, particularly regarding trade and foreign policy. The Democratic victories are seen as an opportunity to reset the relationship. Prime Minister Mark Carney said there have been official trade discussions in recent days.

Trade Talks And Tariff Calls

The Canadian government is publicly cautious but privately buoyed by the midterm results, according to sources. Dominic LeBlanc said the U.S. midterm results won't change Ottawa's plans to diversify trade. He emphasized the importance of expanding Canada's trade relationships beyond the United States. Kinew's call for the removal of tariffs and an end to the war with Iran comes amid ongoing trade discussions between Canada and the United States.

The premier has been a vocal critic of Trump and his policies. Canadians are ready to rebuild the relationship and strengthen the economies of both countries, Kinew said. He also emphasized the importance of working together to address shared challenges. The midterm elections also saw several historic firsts.

Peggy Flanagan became the first Indigenous woman elected to the Senate. Deb Haaland will become the first Indigenous woman to serve as a U.S. governor. Abdul El-Sayed became the first Muslim elected to the Senate. Kinew congratulated these newly elected officials and expressed hope for continued cooperation between Canada and the United States.

He said the relationship between the two countries is important and should be strengthened. The U.S. midterm results have been closely watched in Canada, where politicians and analysts are assessing the implications for trade, security, and diplomatic relations. The Democratic victories are seen as a rejection of Trump's actions and policies. Prime Minister Mark Carney said there have been official trade discussions in recent days, signaling a potential thaw in negotiations that stalled in August.

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The Canadian government is publicly cautious but privately buoyed by the midterm results, according to sources. Dominic LeBlanc, the intergovernmental affairs minister, said the U.S. midterm results won't change Ottawa's plans to diversify trade. He emphasized the importance of expanding Canada's trade relationships beyond the United States. Kinew's comments come as Manitoba and other provinces seek to strengthen economic ties with the United States.

The premier has been a vocal advocate for free trade and has criticized tariffs that he says harm both countries. The midterm elections also saw the Democrats flip long-held Republican Senate seats and state-level positions, giving them control of both houses of Congress. The results are seen as a rebuke of Trump's presidency. Kinew said Americans have delivered a resounding rejection of the president's actions.

He called on U.S. politicians to work to remove tariffs on Canada and end the war with Iran. The premier also congratulated Peggy Flanagan, Deb Haaland, and Abdul El-Sayed on their historic victories. He said their elections are a sign of progress and inclusivity. Canadians are ready to rebuild the relationship and strengthen the economies of both countries, Kinew said.

He expressed hope that the two countries can work together to address shared challenges and promote mutual prosperity. The midterm results have prompted discussions about the future of Canada-U.S. relations, particularly regarding trade and foreign policy. The Democratic victories are seen as an opportunity to reset the relationship. Prime Minister Mark Carney said there have been official trade discussions in recent days.

Government Response And Trade Diversification

The Canadian government is publicly cautious but privately buoyed by the midterm results, according to sources. Dominic LeBlanc said the U.S. midterm results won't change Ottawa's plans to diversify trade. He emphasized the importance of expanding Canada's trade relationships beyond the United States. Kinew's call for the removal of tariffs and an end to the war with Iran comes amid ongoing trade discussions between Canada and the United States.

The premier has been a vocal critic of Trump and his policies. Canadians are ready to rebuild the relationship and strengthen the economies of both countries, Kinew said. He also emphasized the importance of working together to address shared challenges. The midterm elections also saw several historic firsts.

Peggy Flanagan became the first Indigenous woman elected to the Senate. Deb Haaland will become the first Indigenous woman to serve as a U.S. governor. Abdul El-Sayed became the first Muslim elected to the Senate. Kinew congratulated these newly elected officials and expressed hope for continued cooperation between Canada and the United States.

He said the relationship between the two countries is important and should be strengthened. The U.S. midterm results have been closely watched in Canada, where politicians and analysts are assessing the implications for trade, security, and diplomatic relations. The Democratic victories are seen as a rejection of Trump's actions and policies. Prime Minister Mark Carney said there have been official trade discussions in recent days, signaling a potential thaw in negotiations that stalled in August.

The Canadian government is publicly cautious but privately buoyed by the midterm results, according to sources. Dominic LeBlanc, the intergovernmental affairs minister, said the U.S. midterm results won't change Ottawa's plans to diversify trade. He emphasized the importance of expanding Canada's trade relationships beyond the United States. Kinew's comments come as Manitoba and other provinces seek to strengthen economic ties with the United States.

The premier has been a vocal advocate for free trade and has criticized tariffs that he says harm both countries.