A judicial recount is scheduled for December 3 in the Rural Municipality of Yellowhead, Manitoba, after incumbent Mayor Merv Starzyk defeated Jim Garlick by a single vote.

A Manitoba judge has officially mandated a judicial recount for a local mayoral election that concluded with an exceptionally narrow margin of difference. Justice Jonathan Woolley of the Court of King's Bench issued the order on Friday, requiring the re-counting of votes in the Rural Municipality of Yellowhead. This legal directive ensures that the final outcome of the race will be verified through a formal judicial process rather than remaining based on the initial tally.

The Decisive One-Vote Margin

The recount was triggered by the incredibly tight results of the mayoral contest, which saw incumbent Merv Starzyk defeat first-time candidate Jim Garlick by exactly one vote. Mr. Starzyk secured 376 votes in the final count, while Mr. Garlick received 375 votes, leaving a difference of just a single ballot. Third-place candidate Chantelle Shwaluk received 157 votes, confirming that the contest was strictly between the two leading contenders. Mr. Garlick initially applied for the recount on November 4, citing concerns that needed to be addressed through a formal review.

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The Rural Municipality of Yellowhead is a small jurisdiction that includes the Town of Shoal Lake and had a population of just over 1,800 residents according to the 2021 census. The proximity of the vote counts highlights the intense scrutiny that often accompanies elections in smaller communities where every individual ballot carries significant weight. The margin of error being less than a single percentage point of the total electorate made the initial results a subject of immediate public interest and concern.

Candidate Perspectives and Community Reaction

Jim Garlick stated that he received significant encouragement from both supporters and non-supporters within the community to pursue a recount. He noted that there were 13 spoiled ballots in the initial count and mentioned that there was a considerable outcry following the announcement of the results. Mr. Garlick expressed his commitment to accepting the outcome of the judicial recount regardless of whether the margin of loss increases or decreases, emphasizing the need for finality and public confidence in the process.

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Incumbent Mayor Merv Starzyk, who has served on the council for 37 consecutive years and was first elected mayor in 2018, indicated that the application for a recount was not a surprise to him. He acknowledged that a one-vote difference naturally raises questions about potential errors, although he expressed full confidence in the election officials and the senior election officer who managed the polling stations. Mr. Starzyk remained open to the results of the December 3 recount while maintaining trust in the integrity of the initial staff.

Legal Framework and Official Safeguards

A provincial spokesperson clarified that the Municipal Councils and School Boards Elections Act presumes that election officials' counts are accurate by default. The act typically requires a senior election official to request a judicial recount only when there is uncertainty about a tied vote. However, it also allows a candidate or voter to apply for a recount if they believe there were errors in the acceptance or rejection of ballots, or discrepancies in the vote statements from a polling station or the official results.

The legislation includes specific safeguards designed to ensure transparency and accuracy during any recount process. These measures require at least two election officials to conduct the count and allow candidates and their scrutineers to observe the proceedings. A spokesperson noted that if no candidates or voters have concerns, there is no obvious reason to consume judicial resources with an automatic recount, emphasizing that judicial intervention is reserved for specific disputes requiring legal oversight.

Wider Context of Tight Municipal Elections

The situation in the Rural Municipality of Yellowhead is part of a broader trend of extremely close results in recent municipal elections across Manitoba. Nick Krawetz, deputy executive director of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities, reported that six of the 135 municipal elections held in October had head-of-council races decided by fewer than 10 votes. These tight margins illustrate the competitive nature of local politics in the province during this election cycle.

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Other municipalities experiencing similarly narrow victories included Melita, Minitonas-Bowsman, and Minto-Odanah, where races were decided by five votes. The Municipality of Mountain saw a seven-vote difference, while La Broquerie had a race decided by nine votes. In La Broquerie, Court records indicate that candidate Lewis Weiss has also applied for a judicial recount, and CTV News is awaiting a response from his legal representation. The judicial recount for the Rural Municipality of Yellowhead is scheduled to take place at the Brandon courthouse on December 3, with all parties to the recount permitted to be present for the verification process.