A Manitoba judge has mandated a judicial recount for the La Broquerie reeve election after a scrutineer's tally suggested the runner-up won. The recount is scheduled for Monday morning. This decision follows close races in other Manitoba municipalities.

A Manitoba judge has ordered a judicial recount for the rural reeve election in the Municipality of La Broquerie after a campaign scrutineer submitted affidavits alleging the runner-up actually received more votes than the declared winner. Court of King's Bench Justice Gérald Chartier issued a letter on November 16 confirming the specific date and location for this critical review of the ballot counts. The judicial recount is scheduled to take place on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Rural Municipality of La Broquerie municipal office. This decision comes after the official results indicated a narrow victory for the incumbent reeve over his former rival, sparking a formal legal challenge based on independent tallies.

Official Results Versus Scrutineer Claims

The official election results posted for the La Broquerie race show that Ivan Normandeau defeated challenger Lewis Weiss with 857 votes to 848, a margin of just nine votes. However, Nettie Weiss, serving as a scrutineer for Lewis Weiss's campaign, submitted an affidavit stating that her own independent count gave Lewis Weiss a lead of 12 more votes than Ivan Normandeau. Nettie Weiss calculated her totals by noting the final results from the tally sheet at each polling station and adding them up before the official results were announced. She reported that her figures matched the official counts at the Ward 1 stations but differed at three of the five polling locations in Ward 2. These discrepancies formed the basis of the legal application filed in the Court of King's Bench on November 4.

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Election Officials Dispute Accuracy of Tallies

Henri Turenne, the senior election official for the Rural Municipality of La Broquerie, has firmly disputed the allegation that the official results are incorrect or flawed. He told CTV News that he believes Nettie Weiss simply made a mistake during her independent count and has complete confidence in the voting officials who processed the ballots. Turenne noted that the total of 1,756 votes cast according to Nettie Weiss's affidavit is 51 more than the 1,705 valid votes recorded in the publicly posted statement of vote. Despite these conflicting figures, Turenne maintains that the election process was conducted properly and that the official records are accurate. The judge set the date and location for the recount with the agreement of all parties involved, including the municipality and the candidates.

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Legal Arguments and Candidate Backgrounds

Lewis Weiss filed the legal application in the Court of King's Bench on November 4, supported by affidavits from himself and Nettie Weiss. In his own affidavit, which relies heavily on Nettie Weiss's scrutineer account, Lewis Weiss stated that he believes the statement of the vote and the statement of official results do not accurately record the valid votes for either candidate. He argued that an accurate judicial count would reverse the outcome of the election, thereby handing the reeve position back to him. This legal battle marks a significant chapter for both men, as Lewis Weiss was first elected reeve in 2014 and held the position until 2022 when he lost to Ivan Normandeau. Ivan Normandeau, who served eight years as a councillor while Lewis Weiss was reeve, told CTV News on Thursday that they maintain a good rapport despite the intense legal proceedings. CTV News contacted Lewis Weiss's lawyer, Mathieu Lafrenière, for further comment but had not received a response at the time of publication.

Broader Context of Close Municipal Races

The judicial recount in La Broquerie follows another closely contested municipal election in Manitoba earlier this month, specifically in the Rural Municipality of Yellowhead where the mayor's race was decided by a single vote. A judge set that separate recount for December 3 at the Brandon courthouse. Nick Krawetz, the deputy executive director of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities, noted that six of the 135 municipal elections held in October had head of council races decided by fewer than 10 votes. Besides Yellowhead and La Broquerie, those tight races included Melita, Minitonas-Bowsman, and Minto-Odanah, each decided by five votes, as well as Mountain, which was decided by seven votes. These narrow margins have sparked discussions about the need for verification procedures in local governance. A provincial spokesperson stated earlier this week that the Municipal Councils and School Boards Elections Act presumes election officials' counts are accurate and includes safeguards such as requiring at least two election officials to conduct the count. The spokesperson emphasized that if no candidate or voter has concerns, there is no obvious reason to consume judicial resources with an automatic recount.