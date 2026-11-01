Manitoba farmer loses 200 hectares as flooding leaves soil saturated for next season

Curtis McRae lost about 200 hectares of crops near Clandeboye, Manitoba, after heavy rains flooded nearly half his 800 hectares, and he warns saturated soil and poor drainage could hurt next year's planting.

Manitoba farmer Curtis McRae lost approximately 200 hectares of crops after heavy rains and severe storms flooded nearly half of his 800 hectares of farmland near Clandeboye, Manitoba, about 41 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

The 2024 growing season has been one of the most difficult of his farming career. He managed to salvage some damaged crops, but still lost about 200 hectares, or roughly 500 acres, to flooding. A two-day storm in June dumped dozens, and in some areas hundreds, of millimetres of rain in a very short period. In Stonewall, Manitoba, and surrounding communities, about 255 millimetres of rain fell within just a few hours.

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Severe Crop Losses from June Flooding

The sudden deluge flooded fields and caused significant crop losses for local producers. Some of McRae's fields held nearly a metre of water, which remained stagnant for several weeks. McRae said the heavy rains and flooding in June left his farmland completely saturated for the entire season. He worries the effects could carry over into next year's crops.

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I cannot leave acres like this unattended, but they are still wet from the June 9 storm, he said. The soil is still very, very saturated. Any little precipitation we get does not seem to go anywhere. It just sits.

The lingering moisture creates a difficult environment for planting and growth. The conditions also hinder immediate recovery and planning for the next season. McRae is not alone. Farmers across Manitoba face similar conditions as they try to salvage what they can from a difficult growing season, while hoping for relief through crop insurance.

Manitoba Farmers Struggle with Low Yields

Jill Verwey, a producer and president of Keystone Agricultural Producers in Manitoba, said many claims are likely in the process right now in hard-hit areas. She said a lot of producers will be struggling with below-average yields. The latest crop report from the Manitoba government shows some producers are still working to complete the harvest. Ninety-four per cent of the harvest is complete province-wide, but more precipitation is in the forecast.

Verwey is concerned some producers may not have the conditions needed to prepare their fields for next year. She pointed to historical precedents, noting that flood hangovers from events in 2011 and 2014 lasted two to three years. A lot of guys are just choosing to park their equipment and have a good start for 2027, she said.

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We have had summers where November brings us some really favourable weather, so we still have that to look forward to in the next little while and hoping that producers have the ability to get the work done if they can, she said. For McRae, recovering from this season's damage is only part of the broader challenge. He is calling on local and provincial governments to provide better mitigation measures.

Calls for Better Drainage Infrastructure

These include improved culvert maintenance and clearer drainage channels to manage water flow effectively. He argues better drainage and flood mitigation will be key to protecting his land and preventing future losses. There is a lot of work to be done, a lot of repairs on infrastructure that has been broken for years, and hopefully it gets repaired, he said. The lack of maintenance on drainage systems has exacerbated the flooding problems, leaving farmers vulnerable to severe weather events.

McRae said this is a long-term issue requiring societal decisions. He warned against short-sighted policies. When you restrict farmers, you restrict your food, and guess what? Your food price goes up, he said.

That connection between agricultural infrastructure and consumer costs underscores the importance of proper government investment in rural drainage and flood control systems for the benefit of the entire province.