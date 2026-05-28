Mandatory Water Safety Course Introduced After Mahogany Lake Drownings

Following three drowning deaths at Calgary's Mahogany Lake within a year, the homeowners association has announced new safety measures, including a mandatory water safety course for all lake users. While the initiative aims to improve safety, some residents argue that more must be done, such as installing temperature warnings, considering lifeguards, and mandating life jackets for all swimmers. The lake's cold, murky water poses risks, and calls for an independent review highlight community concerns.

After three young people drowned in Calgary 's Mahogany Lake in less than a year, the homeowners association is stepping up safety measures, including introducing a mandatory water safety course.

But some residents of the southeast community worry the measures do not go far enough. New residents looking to sign up for Mahogany Lake access as of July will need to complete a mandatory water safety course. Existing members will have until July 2027 to complete the same course. The course is provided by the Lifesaving Society and is called the Water Smart Advocate Course, which covers basic water safety knowledge.

At the annual general meeting, the board discussed its response to the drownings. The lake, which is 25 hectares and the largest freshwater lake in the city, saw more than 180,000 people last year. Residents note the water is murky and very cold, leading to cold water shock risks even in summer. The homeowners association is adding more signs indicating depth and other warnings.

Some residents want signs about water temperature and even discuss removing the dock. The lake does not have lifeguards, and adding them would increase homeowner fees, which may be unpopular. Resident Ivan Sorensen, who feels traumatized by the drownings, calls for mandatory life jackets for all swimmers outside the roped-off zone and an independent safety review of the lake. The association declined to comment beyond its website.

Residents emphasize the need for awareness and respect for the lake's dangers





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Mahogany Lake Drowning Water Safety Homeowners Association Lifeguard Cold Water Shock Calgary

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