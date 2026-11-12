Manchester United fires Michael Carrick after worst Premier League start in 40 years

Manchester United fired head coach Michael Carrick on Thursday after the club's worst Premier League start in 40 years, with U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino a potential successor.

Manchester United fired head coach Michael Carrick on Thursday after the club's worst start to a Premier League season, with U.S. men's national team coach Mauricio Pochettino a potential candidate to succeed him.

The dismissal comes less than six months after Carrick was given a two-year contract and the task of reviving the fortunes of the 20-time English champion, which has not won the league since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. United sits 18th in the 20-team standings and in the relegation zone after just one league win all season, with eight points from 10 games. It is the club's worst start for 40 years, predating the Premier League era.

Also read All indications point to USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino joining Manchester United, but there's one significant roadblock preventing the move: Michael Carrick is still employed by the side.

Carrick Dismissed After Poor Start

The final blow was a 4-4 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday that highlighted United's defensive flaws and left Carrick insisting he would not walk away from the job. The firing follows a chaotic run in which United has just three wins in all competitions, an eight-game winless run in the league and elimination from the English League Cup.

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After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions, United said in a statement. The club added that it intends to appoint a permanent successor as quickly as possible. United has been working on a potential deal to have Pochettino replace Carrick, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The 54-year-old Argentine is under contract with the U.S. team through the 2030 World Cup. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because no final decision had been made on Carrick's future. Pochettino previously coached Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea in the Premier League. He took over the U.S. in October 2024 and led it to the round of 16 at this year's World Cup.

He was also a leading candidate for United in 2022 when Erik ten Hag was ultimately hired. Carrick, a former United midfielder during its glory days under Ferguson, was appointed on a short-term deal midway through last season and guided the team to a third-place finish and Champions League qualification. That earned him a long-term contract, but things unraveled quickly this season.

Pochettino Considered As Successor

Top players Bruno Fernandes, the team captain, and Lisandro Martinez have also added to the sense of crisis with criticism of tactics and the club's leadership, respectively. United said Michael is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend. Just as he did as a player, he has conducted himself with the highest standards of dedication and professionalism throughout his time back with the club. His leadership and achievements last season will always be fondly remembered.

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Carrick took training on Wednesday and was seen arriving at United's training ground on Thursday before leaving soon after. His departure means United is on the hunt for an eighth permanent manager since Ferguson's departure 13 years ago. It is another failed coaching appointment for a club that has been overtaken by Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea.

The firing will increase scrutiny on United's ownership, the Glazer family in the United States and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe through his INEOS petrochemicals group. Fans staged their latest protests against the owners during the Villa game, calling on them to sell the club. The Manchester United Supporters' Trust said in a statement that it is time for the owners to explain themselves and show some accountability.

Fans Demand Ownership Accountability

The trust added that the reason Manchester United fans have continued to support Carrick in recent weeks is that they know responsibility for United's problems does not primarily rest with him or his predecessors as manager, but with the ownership. The trust said the Glazers' debt-funded takeover continues to burden the club, and that when INEOS came in they promised sporting excellence, but with repeated changes in football leadership we have seen anything but.

There is also increasing pressure on chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox after another failed coaching appointment. Since Ferguson, Champions League-winning coaches Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho won cups at United but were ousted after failing to mount serious title challenges in the Premier League.

In recent years, highly rated and emerging coaches like Ten Hag and Ruben Amorim also failed to meet the club's expectations, while former players in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Carrick have also come up short. AP Sports Writer Steve Douglas contributed to this story. James Robson, The Associated Press