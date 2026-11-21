Manchester City's four-game winless streak continues after a 1-1 draw with Fulham. Elliot Anderson scored the equalizer as Erling Haaland's goal was disallowed.

Manchester City's frustrating winless run in the Premier League stretched to four matches on Saturday following a 1-1 draw against Fulham at Etihad Stadium. The result marks a continuation of disappointing form for the club since being found guilty of large-scale financial rule-breaking, further complicating their title ambitions this season.

Fulham Breaks Losing Streak Against City

For Fulham, the point secured at home ended a historic 20-match losing streak against Manchester City across all competitions, a drought that dated back to 2012. The visitors took an early lead in the 16th minute when Rodrigo Muniz capitalized on a defensive lapse to fire the ball into the net, putting pressure on the hosts from the outset.

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Anderson Scores Critical Equalizer

Manchester City needed a moment of individual brilliance to salvage a point after trailing for nearly half an hour. Elliot Anderson struck a stunning volley from the edge of the area in the 57th minute, securing a draw that prevented a second consecutive defeat in the league. The goal provided a reprieve but did little to mask the overall struggles of the squad recently.

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Haaland Controversy and Missed Chances

Despite securing a point, the performance was not convincing, particularly regarding Erling Haaland's contributions. The Norwegian striker wasted two great chances in the first half, including a close-range effort saved by Bernd Leno. His frustration peaked when he bundled the ball over the line, but the goal was ruled out as he was judged to have kicked the ball out of Leno's hands.

League Standing and Future Fixtures

The loss of three points leaves Manchester City in third place, having been knocked off the top of the league by a sequence of defeats against Aston Villa, Brighton, and Nottingham Forest. With six more games remaining, the team faces a crucial period, including a match against first-place Arsenal at Newcastle and other key fixtures that will determine their final standing.