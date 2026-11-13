Inquest into Jamal Francique death begins in Mississauga after police shooting in 2020

The inquest into the 2020 police shooting of Jamal Francique began in Mississauga, with his family calling for answers on tactics and racism. The proceedings will examine police procedures and the circumstances surrounding his death.

The coroner's inquest into the fatal police shooting of Jamal Francique in Mississauga officially commenced Friday, with the 28-year-old's family delivering emotional testimony. Derek Francique and Ann-Marie White urged investigators to explore whether anti-Black racism influenced the decision to use lethal force during the 2020 arrest attempt.

The family emphasized that while nothing can restore their son, the proceedings must provide clarity on police tactics and alternative outcomes. The inquest focuses on Peel Regional Police procedures, including use of force, oversight of pre-planned arrests, and medical care for incapacitated suspects. It does not cover the investigations already conducted by oversight agencies. The proceedings are expected to last ten days with approximately twelve witnesses, including four officers involved in the operation.

Also read A timeline of key events in the Jamal Francique case ahead of coroner's inquest

Jamal Francique Fatal Shooting Details

Francique, a Black man, was shot in the head during an attempted arrest outside his home on January 7, 2020. He died in the hospital several days later after being declared brain dead on January 9. The incident has drawn significant attention due to questions regarding the planning and execution of the arrest. An agreed narrative presented at the inquest outlined the sequence of events leading to the shooting.

This summary provides the factual basis for the inquiries into the police conduct and decision-making processes. Derek Francique described his son as the glue that held the family together. He stated that the family is destroyed without Jamal and is seeking a fuller understanding of the police decision-making process. He specifically asked how many non-violent methods could have been used to resolve the situation.

Ann-Marie White expressed her ongoing struggle with the reality of her son's absence. She described living with pain and agony every single day since the incident. White emphasized that she is not merely grieving a past event but living with continuous loss. She hopes the inquest will examine the circumstances carefully and address remaining questions.

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Jamal Francique's partner, Isabel Meira, also shared her grief in a statement read by her lawyer. She stated that Francique was taken too early and did not deserve the ending he suffered. These personal accounts highlight the profound impact on his loved ones. Inquest counsel Roger Shallow stressed that Francique was not just an incident or file number.

He was a grandson, father, brother, and member of a family whose life ended in tragic circumstances. Shallow noted that the inquest will not change what happened but will have a profound effect on many people. The scope of the inquest includes examining procedures and training related to vehicle involvement and use of force. Francique was living with his mother and stepfather at the time of the shooting.

Francique Bail Conditions Crime Stoppers

They were acting as his sureties while he was on bail from drug trafficking and firearm charges in Guelph. His house arrest conditions allowed him to leave only with his sureties for work, school, medical emergencies, or prearranged appointments. These conditions were central to the police belief that he was breaching his bail terms. Peel Regional Police received a Crime Stoppers tip that Francique had a gun and was trafficking drugs.

Officers secretly observed him over three days but found no evidence to corroborate the tip by January 7. Despite the lack of evidence, officers believed he was breaching bail conditions and held a briefing to plan his arrest. A team of plainclothes officers arrived at his townhouse complex around 5 p.m. near sunset. The officers placed a tire-deflating device behind one of the tires of Francique's Acura.

They waited for him to emerge from the home. At 7:44 p.m., Francique left his home and walked to his car, located about 200 metres away. The officer tasked with blocking in the vehicle was late for his position. This delay altered the planned containment strategy for the arrest.

Francique reversed out of his parking spot and accelerated around the unmarked police cruiser. Several officers on foot and in unmarked cars attempted to contain the vehicle. One officer on foot fired four shots during the confrontation. One bullet struck Francique on the left side of his head.

The injury was later deemed unsurvivable by medical professionals. The vehicle veered sharply and crashed into the pillar of a nearby garage before coming to a stop. The officers notified dispatch and requested the arrival of a tactical unit. An ambulance was also called to the scene to provide immediate medical assistance.

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The tactical unit arrived at 8:05 p.m., followed by the ambulance shortly after. Paramedics saw Francique and removed him from the car after the crash. He was transported to the trauma unit at Toronto's St. Michael's Hospital. He was declared brain dead shortly before noon on January 9.

The delay in his declaration of death highlights the duration of the medical efforts. These events are central to the inquest's examination of medical care protocols. Ontario's Special Investigations Unit later cleared the officers of wrongdoing. The watchdog stated the officer fired because he feared for his life as Francique drove toward him.

SIU Findings Officer Conduct Questions

However, the SIU noted questions about the officer's behavior. Specifically, they questioned the decision to place himself near a fleeing vehicle. This finding adds complexity to the inquest's review of use-of-force standards. The inquest was initially scheduled to start on Thursday but was delayed by one day.

This adjustment required changes to the witness schedule. The first witness is now expected to testify on Monday. The proceedings will last ten days with a total of twelve witnesses. This includes police supervisors, an instructor, and a forensic pathologist.

Inquest Role Recommendations Police Accountability

Jurors in coroner's inquests do not assign legal responsibility for the death. Their role is to make recommendations to prevent similar incidents in the future. The family hopes these recommendations will improve police practices and accountability. The case has sparked broader conversations about policing and racial bias.

The inquest aims to provide answers and foster understanding. Photos of Francique were shown at a vigil two years after his death in January 2022. Family and friends gathered to honour his memory during that event. The passage of time has not diminished the family's grief or their pursuit of truth.

The inquest continues to shed light on the events of that day. The outcome may influence future police training and operational procedures. The Canadian Press first published details of the inquest on November 13, 2026. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the family's statements and the agreed narrative.

The inquest remains a critical process for the Francique family and the community. It seeks to address the questions that remain after years of silence. The proceedings underscore the human cost of police encounters.