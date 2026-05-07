Man Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole in Boulder, Colorado, Firebombing Attack

A man was sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to killing one person and injuring a dozen others in a 2025 firebombing attack on a demonstration in Boulder, Colorado, in support of Israeli hostages in Gaza. The judge concluded he targeted the victims because they were Jewish, despite his claim that he didn't hate people who practice the Jewish faith.

A man was sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to killing one person and injuring a dozen others in a 2025 firebombing attack on a demonstration in Boulder , Colorado , in support of Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman apologized to the victims and claimed he didn't hate people who practice the Jewish faith, but the judge concluded he targeted the victims because they were Jewish. Soliman's wife and children were detained in immigration detention until a judge ordered their release in April. Prosecutors are weighing whether to seek the death penalty in his federal case





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Boulder Colorado Firebombing Attack Demonstration Israeli Hostages In Gaza Mohamed Sabry Soliman Karen Diamond Hate Crime Charges Federal Hate Crime Charges Death Penalty Federal Case State Court Pearl Street Pedestrian Mall Zionism Political Movement Animal Cruelty Immigration Detention Electronic Monitoring Deportation

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