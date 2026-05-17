Man Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Killing Friend Wearing Bulletproof Vest

A man who shot and killed his friend while the victim was wearing a bulletproof vest as part of a 'game' the pair had played before has been sentenced to four years in prison.

A man who shot and killed his friend while the victim was wearing a bulletproof vest as part of a 'game' the pair had played before has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Adam Steenbergen from Sooke, B.C. , pleaded guilty to several charges, including manslaughter, after Michael Leier died. The killing was not intentional, but Leier's death was the product of breathtaking recklessness. Steenbergen's lawyer said his client is deeply remorseful, and Steenbergen addressed some of Leier's family members in court.

The two had attended a party together earlier in the evening, drank alcohol, and used cocaine. They later drove up a remote logging road, got stuck in the snow, and decided to go shooting in the bush where Steenbergen helped Leier put on the bulletproof vest. The plan was for Steenbergen to shoot at Leier and then Leier would reciprocate.

Steenbergen realized that his friend was not faking the injury and tried to help him, but Leier died of a single gunshot to the chest that caused bits of bone to break off, perforating the sac around his heart and the aorta





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Adam Steenbergen Michael Leier Manslaughter Bulletproof Vest Reciprocate Drugged Driving Remote Logging Road Shooting In The Bush Sooke B.C. Jennifer Duncan The Canadian Press

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