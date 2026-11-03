Vancouver man sentenced to seven years for repeated sexual abuse of pre-teen girl

Ferdinand Silabay Talines was sentenced to seven years in prison for sexually assaulting an 11-to-12-year-old girl 20 to 25 times over four months in Vancouver, according to a recently published court decision.

A Vancouver man convicted of sexually abusing a pre-teen girl 20 to 25 times over four months has been sentenced to seven years in prison, according to a recently published court decision.

Ferdinand Silabay Talines was convicted of one count of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one count of sexual assault after a judge-alone trial. He was sentenced last month in provincial court. Judge Gregory M. Rideout wrote that the abuse was terrifying for a girl of 11 or 12.

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Judge Describes Terrifying Abuse Of Minor

I am mindful of what she went through during the course of the sexual acts by the accused, and for an 11-to 12-year-old girl, it must have been terrifying, the judge wrote in his sentencing decision. The girl, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, disclosed the abuse to a social worker in 2024.

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The court heard the victim's mother worked two, sometimes three, jobs to support her children and trusted Talines to watch her two daughters when she was not home. He was in his mid-40s at the time. The mother also rented out rooms to make ends meet, but the judge noted the repeated sexual assaults happened when no one else was around.

The judge described how Talines would go to the bunkbed bedroom of the girl and her younger sister, which was next to the living room. The girl slept on the top bunk. The modus operandi involved the accused attending at the bunkbed bedroom, which is adjacent to the living room, of S.P. and her younger sister. S.P. was on the top of the bunk bed, the judge wrote.

The accused would climb up the ladder to that top bunk and would hold his hand over her mouth and then commit the sexual assaults. The sentencing decision said Talines sexually assaulted the girl, including by raping her, between 20 and 25 times over a period of four months between June 2021 and October 2022. An invasive medical exam, which the judge said must have been very difficult for the girl, found injury consistent with sexual trauma.

Medical Exam Reveals Signs Of Sexual Trauma

What the judge described as an invasive medical exam which must have been very difficult for the girl to endure found injury consistent with sexual trauma. Talines had no criminal record, but Rideout said reports reviewed as part of the sentencing shed very little light on the offender's background or his likelihood to commit more crimes. Crown was seeking a sentence of seven years while Talines' defence lawyer argued for a sentence of five years.

The judge imposed the sentence sought by the Crown, handing Talines seven years on the sexual assault causing bodily harm charge and five years on the sexual assault charge, to be served concurrently. In this particular case, where there has been predacious activity, including sexual intercourse with a minor, and where no protection is utilized, it attracts a high degree of moral culpability, the judge wrote.

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He also said he did not know whether Talines is at risk to reoffend because there is no psychological assessment. I do not know whether or not the accused is at a risk to reoffend, as there is no psychological assessment, the judge wrote. With that consideration in mind, it is a factor the court must be concerned about as there will always be that possibility of reoffending.

Sentencing Includes Consecutive Terms And Deportation

The judge said that lack of information is a factor the court must be concerned about because there will always be that possibility of reoffending. Talines was taken into custody after he was convicted in March of this year and will be credited 293 days for time served. He will also, in all likelihood, be deported to the Philippines and be persona non grata coming back to Canada, the judge said. The sentencing decision was recently published.

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis: Call 911 if you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety. The Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres website has a comprehensive list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling.

The Ending Violence Association of Canada website has links to helplines, support services and locations across Canada that offer sexual assault kits. Indian Residential School Survivors Society crisis lines: +1 866 925 4419 or +1 800 721 0066 (24/7). Toronto Rape Crisis Centre crisis line: +1 416 597 8808 (24/7). Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010 (24/7).

Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366. Suicide Crisis Helpline: call or text 988 (24/7). Sexual Misconduct Support and Resource Centre for current and former Canadian Armed Forces members: +1 844 750 1648. Read about your rights as a victim on the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime website.