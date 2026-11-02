Gabriel DiCecco sentenced to 12 years less time served for manslaughter in death of best friend William Schernhammer

Gabriel DiCecco was sentenced Monday in Barrie to 12 years less time served for killing his best friend William Schernhammer and dumping his body near Alliston nearly three years ago. He will spend the next eight years in prison.

Gabriel DiCecco will spend the next eight years in prison for killing and dumping the body of his best friend William Schernhammer nearly three years ago in the Alliston area.

DiCecco, 27, was sentenced Monday in Barrie after a jury convicted him in May of manslaughter and interfering with a dead body following a four-week trial. He was acquitted of first-degree murder. The sentence amounts to 12 years total less time served in pre-sentence custody, leaving eight years behind bars for killing the 24-year-old Schernhammer and discarding his body on the side of the road. Rachelle Schernhammer, the victim's mother, spoke outside the Barrie courthouse after sentencing.

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No sentence will ever measure up to the value of my son William's life, she said. While we are deeply grateful to the police and the investigators whose work proved the truth, a few years in prison will never answer for murder. The evidence dismantled every lie told to tear my son down, she said. My son's memory stands, clean and unblemished.

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Defence Claimed Sexual Assault Fear

The defence, led by experienced Toronto lawyer Sam Goldstein, argued DiCecco feared he was going to be sexually assaulted by Schernhammer the night DiCecco shot him at close range on the side of the road. Goldstein urged the jury to acquit his client of murder and find him guilty of manslaughter on account of provocation. The defence argued DiCecco believed he was going to be sexually assaulted by his best and only friend and panicked and shot him.

That, I think, is what the jury found and obviously Her Honour may have disagreed with that finding, Goldstein said. Justice Vanessa Christie found that while no such threat of sexual assault existed, DiCecco perceived one when he fired four shots at Schernhammer, then removed his body from his car and left him in the snow along the 25th sideroad. Evidence showed Schernhammer was shot while wearing a seatbelt, facing forward in the front passenger seat of DiCecco's car.

The defence argued DiCecco was provoked when he believed Schernhammer was going to sexually violate him. He claimed Schernhammer sexually assaulted him years ago, but provincial police said the allegations made by DiCecco were unfounded. For nine days Schernhammer's family searched for his body, which was discovered in the snow after DiCecco led police to the location. Initially DiCecco told police he had no idea where Schernhammer had gone.

Judge Rejects Defendant Statements

Later he changed his story, telling investigators a mysterious masked man emerged from a field and shot Schernhammer. Justice Christie rejected submissions from the defence that DiCecco was the victim in the case, finding it was difficult to believe anything DiCecco said about how things occurred that night. He regrets what happened and continues to be sorry to the Schernhammer family, Goldstein said. The Crown sought a prison sentence of 15 years.

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The defence argued for five years less time served. Justice Christie highlighted a pre-sentence report that included DiCecco's pre-trial diagnosis of schizophrenia, which had not been mentioned by the defence in the trial. The judge called the impact on Schernhammer's loved ones extremely significant, as many family members, including Schernhammer's grandmother, had expressed debilitating grief and trauma following his shocking death. You'll never be forgotten; you are loved and cherished, Schernhammer told CTV News.

Family Expresses Grief and Loss

We miss you every minute of every day. With the court's permission DiCecco hugged and kissed loved ones before being led away in handcuffs.