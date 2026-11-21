A 31-year-old man pleaded guilty to threatening Prime Minister Mark Carney and damaging a tire shop, following alarming social media posts made before Carney's visit to Red Deer.

A 31-year-old man named Dacosta has pleaded guilty to charges of threatening to kill Prime Minister Mark Carney. The guilty plea also includes offenses involving a city business and its staff. This legal development follows an arrest made in September after security concerns were raised.

The YouTube Threats And Arrest Details

The Integrated National Security Enforcement Team of the RCMP identified the threats via a YouTube post made by Dacosta. In this video, Dacosta stated he was going to Ottawa to target Mark Carney. He wrote that if supporters could not afford gas, someone would help pay for it to get them to the capital.

Also read Calgary man who threatened to kill Prime Minister Mark Carney in TikTok, YouTube videos pleads guilty

Dacosta explicitly threatened to slaughter Mark Carney and referred to him as a clown leading a carnival. The post declared that the situation was no longer a circus and stated he was coming for Carney and his children. These warnings were made just days before Mark Carney was scheduled to visit Red Deer, a city located north of Calgary.

Dacosta Behavior And Previous Warnings

Dacosta displayed a lack of remorse while sitting in court as his online posts were presented as evidence. A judge noted that Dacosta yawned and laughed during the presentation of these alarming messages. This behavior stood in stark contrast to earlier warnings issued by Calgary police.

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Calgary police had previously warned Dacosta back in March regarding similar violent rhetoric. At that time, he posted a TikTok video claiming he intended to mutilate Mark Carney. He also claimed in that earlier video that he planned to kill one of the prime minister's children.

Defense Lawyer Statements And Mental Health

Defense lawyer Adriano Iovinelli acknowledged that his client's comments were deeply alarming. He asked the court for a pre-sentence report to evaluate the situation further. Iovinelli noted that Dacosta did not attempt to hide his identity online or use someone else's internet protocol address.

Instead, Dacosta made it very clear that he was the one making these threats. Iovinelli stated that his client would continue to say these things again and again. The defense lawyer emphasized that the situation strongly suggests the presence of mental illness. He argued that his client requires a proper medical assessment before sentencing.

Tire Shop Extortion And Next Legal Steps

In addition to the threats against the Prime Minister, Dacosta admitted to uttering threats, extortion, and mischief. These charges are linked to an incident at a tire shop where Dacosta was caught on video. Security footage showed him smashing windows at the business with an axe.

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The admission to these property and business-related crimes has created a specific procedural pathway for the court. Iovinelli indicated that this guilty plea gives the Crown prosecutor time to contact Mark Carney. The prosecutor needs to determine if the Prime Minister wishes to deliver a victim impact statement.

This statement would be presented during the sentencing phase of the case. The inclusion of both the violent threats against a public figure and the physical damage to a business adds complexity to the sentencing proceedings. The court will likely consider both the severity of the threats and the financial impact on the business owners.

Dacosta faces significant legal consequences for his actions. The combination of threatening a high-profile political figure and engaging in criminal mischief against a local business represents a serious breach of public safety. The upcoming sentencing will determine the final penalty for these multiple guilty pleas.