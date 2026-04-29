Man Pleads Guilty to $90,000 Online Dating Fraud; Wanted on Harassment Charges

Brodie Brooks, 32, has admitted to defrauding 14 people through online dating platforms. He is also wanted for criminal harassment and has breached probation orders. Authorities warn of a rise in 'pig butchering' scams.

A 32-year-old man, Brodie Brooks, has pleaded guilty to defrauding fourteen individuals, primarily women, through deceptive practices on online dating platforms in 2025. The Saanich Police Department reported that Brooks systematically targeted victims, building relationships online before ultimately stealing over $90,000 from them.

This conviction marks a significant development in a case that has seen multiple arrests and ongoing legal proceedings. Following the initial fraud charges, Brooks was apprehended by the West Shore RCMP in Colwood for criminal harassment. He was subsequently released after a court appearance, but his legal troubles continued. In January 2026, he faced additional charges for violating the terms of his probation.

His next court date is scheduled for May 11, 2026, and authorities are urging him to voluntarily surrender to the Saanich Police Department. The case highlights the growing sophistication and prevalence of online fraud, particularly those exploiting vulnerabilities in the realm of online dating. The rise in these types of scams has prompted warnings from the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC), which notes a concerning increase in combined romance and investment frauds, often referred to as “pig butchering.

” This complex scheme involves fraudsters initiating contact with potential victims through dating applications or social media platforms. The initial phase focuses on establishing trust and building a romantic connection. Once a level of confidence is achieved, the fraudster introduces a seemingly lucrative investment opportunity, typically involving cryptocurrency. The CAFC explains that these fraudsters are adept at manipulating their victims, often allowing small initial payouts to create the illusion of legitimate returns.

This tactic encourages victims to invest larger sums of money, ultimately leading to significant financial losses. The “pig butchering” moniker refers to the process of fattening up the victim – building their investment – before ultimately slaughtering them, or taking all their money. The CAFC emphasizes the importance of skepticism when encountering investment opportunities online, especially those presented by individuals met through dating apps or social media.

The vulnerability of individuals seeking companionship online is a key factor driving the success of these scams. The emotional connection established by the fraudsters makes it difficult for victims to recognize the deception. The promise of financial gain further clouds judgment, leading individuals to invest funds they may not be able to afford to lose. Law enforcement agencies are working to raise awareness about these scams and provide resources for potential victims.

The Saanich Police Department’s call for Brooks to turn himself in underscores the seriousness of the charges and the commitment to bringing perpetrators of online fraud to justice. This case serves as a stark reminder of the need for caution and vigilance when engaging in online relationships and investment opportunities. Individuals are encouraged to thoroughly research any investment before committing funds and to be wary of individuals who pressure them to invest quickly or offer guaranteed returns.

Reporting suspicious activity to the CAFC and local law enforcement is crucial in combating these increasingly prevalent crimes. The ongoing investigation and prosecution of Brodie Brooks represent a significant step in protecting vulnerable individuals from the devastating financial and emotional consequences of online fraud. The complexities of these cases require a collaborative effort between law enforcement, fraud prevention agencies, and the public to effectively address this growing threat





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Online Dating Fraud Romance Scam Investment Fraud Pig Butchering Saanich Police

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