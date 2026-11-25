Josh Matlow confirms a man died after a home invasion on Poplar Plains Road. Toronto police investigate the fatal shooting near St Clair Avenue and Avenue Road.

Councillor Josh Matlow confirmed that a man was fatally shot during a home invasion early Wednesday morning near the Casa Loma area in Toronto. The incident took place on Poplar Plains Road, located close to the intersection of St. Clair Avenue and Avenue Road, at approximately 2:40 a.m. Police officers responded to the scene and discovered a male victim who was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was immediately transported to a hospital via an emergency run, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Matlow Addresses Home Invasion Concerns

Councillor Josh Matlow spoke to reporters at the scene on Wednesday, describing the event as incredibly tragic news that has shaken the community. He stated that a member of the community was murdered during the course of a home invasion, noting that residents often fear waking up to intruders in their homes. Matlow emphasized that while the Toronto Police Service is collecting answers, no one should jump to conclusions before the investigation is complete. He affirmed that the police have his complete support as they work to solve this case.

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Police Investigation and Public Safety

Toronto Police have not released details regarding possible suspects, nor have they officially confirmed the home invasion theory in their public statements. However, Councillor Matlow noted that he contacted the police chief early in the morning to discuss the situation. The councillor reported that residents are feeling scared and vulnerable following this deadly shooting. He highlighted that home invasions have occurred throughout the city, creating an atmosphere where citizens worry about their safety at night.

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Previous Attacks in Bridle Path Neighbourhood

This tragic event comes less than a month after a violent home invasion in the city's Bridle Path neighbourhood. On October 29 at around 4 a.m., three masked suspects armed with handguns and a hammer broke into a residence on Hyde Park Circle, near Bayview and Lawrence avenues. A struggle ensued with the homeowners, a husband and wife, and their two adult daughters, resulting in the husband and his two children being shot. The wife was struck by a hammer, sustaining life-altering injuries.

Statistics on Home Invasions in Toronto

The Bridle Path incident marked the 119th home invasion reported to Toronto police so far this year. This figure represents a significant 32.2 per cent increase from the same time period in 2025. The sharp rise in these violent crimes has heightened concerns among Torontonians about property security and personal safety. Councillor Matlow stressed that the worst possible thing happened this morning, leaving the community in mourning and demanding thorough police action.