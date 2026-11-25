Police have identified 39-year-old Michael Eckert as the victim of a fatal home invasion on Poplar Plains Road in Toronto's Casa Loma area. No arrests have been made as investigators search for suspects and video footage.

Police have identified the victim of a fatal home invasion in an affluent midtown Toronto neighbourhood as 39-year-old Michael Eckert, the son of the homeowner.

Eckert is the city's 37th homicide victim of 2026. The shooting happened on Poplar Plains Road, near St. Clair Avenue and Avenue Road, at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026. Speaking at a news conference Wednesday morning, Det. -Sgt.

Also read Toronto Man Dead After Shooting Near Casa Loma

Alan Bartlett said preliminary information indicates one or more suspects forced entry into the home and a resident was confronted. A short time later, a firearm was discharged and the resident was struck. Emergency crews found the man with life-threatening injuries and took him to hospital, where he later died. Three other occupants of the home were present at the time, but no one else sustained physical injuries, Bartlett said.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been provided. Bartlett said police are still interviewing the other occupants and it is unclear whether the suspect or suspects made any demand for valuables. It is not my understanding that this was a protracted interaction, Bartlett said. He said there will be a heavy police presence in the area for some time as officers investigate.

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We are looking for anyone who has any information who thinks they heard or saw anything between about 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. this morning to please come forward and contact the police, Bartlett said, adding that officers are also searching for home security and dash camera footage. Bartlett noted that Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw assured him every resource would be made available to the investigative team and no expense will be spared.

Police Investigate Motive Behind Shooting

I understand and recognize how deeply troubling that this must be not only to the residents in this community but to the residents of the City of Toronto as a whole, Bartlett said. He said there is nothing to suggest at this point that the family was specifically targeted. Oftentimes we can't provide the why. We just simply don't know, Bartlett said.

What my promise has been to the victim's family is that we will do our very best to provide them with a who. Earlier, police confirmed to CP24 that Eckert was the son of the homeowner. Coun. Josh Matlow said residents across Toronto are feeling scared and vulnerable.

Our community woke up this morning with some incredibly tragic news that a member of our community was murdered over the course of a home invasion, Matlow told reporters at the scene Wednesday morning. There have been far too many home invasions throughout our city and there is a feeling amongst Torontonians that far too often people go to bed at night worried about whether or not they are going to wake up with somebody in their home.

In this case, the worst possible thing happened. Somebody lost their life. Matlow said he spoke to the chief about the situation early Wednesday morning. The Toronto Police Service has our complete support as they go through this investigation, Matlow added.

Residents Express Fear After Tragedy

No one should jump to conclusions about what happened until the police complete their investigation, but what is a fact is the worst possible thing happened this morning. A resident who lives in the neighbourhood called the deadly home invasion an ultimate act of violation. I think it's everybody's nightmare, said Andrew, whom CP24 is only identifying by his first name due to safety concerns.

Andrew said he never heard anything and only became aware of what happened when a police officer knocked on their door. The police did come very quickly, he said. I give them a lot of credit for acting quickly. Andrew shared that there has been a history of home invasions in the neighbourhood, which prompted him and his wife to take a self-defence course.

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That would have been unthinkable a year ago, Andrew said. Just to have a game plan for something like this and then something like this happens. It's very unnerving. He added that self-defence classes have become a topic of discussion among residents.

It's almost viewed as a crapshoot. It's an inevitability, and so I just think being somewhat prepared is the best plan, Andrew said. He also shared that the neighbourhood has a group chat where they share incidents of home invasions and assaults. Andrew added that the neighbourhood also hired private security to patrol the area, hoping it could deter violent incidents.

Chief Demkiw Calls For Law Reform

The expense, even the necessity in a city like this, he said. Police Chief Myron Demkiw told Newstalk 1010 on Wednesday morning that this kind of crime touches everyone. Your home is a place you want to feel safe, you should feel safe, you have a right to feel safe, Demkiw said. He added that police have been pushing for law reforms when it comes to this type of criminal activity.

I think if you break into somebody's home and shoot somebody in their home, you should be in jail for an incredibly long period of time, he said. There are two places where shootings happen that really, really cause disproportionate fear, in your home and out in public squares and streets, and you know food courts and the like, Demkiw said.

In both cases we have called for law reform to deter that kind of activity and to stop the hand-wringing and debating on motive. The incident comes less than a month after three members of the same family were shot during a home invasion in the city's Bridle Path neighbourhood. That home invasion occurred at around 4 a.m. on Oct. 29 at a home on Hyde Park Circle, near Bayview and Lawrence avenues.

Police previously said three masked suspects armed with handguns and a hammer broke into the residence and a struggle ensued with the homeowners, a husband and wife, and their two adult daughters. The man and his two children were shot and his wife was struck by a hammer, police confirmed. Police previously said some members of the family sustained life-altering injuries as a result of the attack.

The Bridle Path incident marked the 119th home invasion reported to Toronto police so far this year, representing a 32.2 per cent increase from the same time period in 2025.