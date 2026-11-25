A 39-year-old man was shot and killed during an early morning home invasion in Toronto's Poplar Plains Road area. Police are searching for suspects and asking residents for security and dash camera footage.

A 39-year-old man was shot and killed during an early morning home invasion in an affluent Toronto neighbourhood, police say. The victim has been identified as Michael Eckert, the son of the homeowner.

The homicide happened at a residence on Poplar Plains Road, near St. Clair Avenue and Avenue Road, at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. When emergency crews arrived, the man was found with life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where he later died. Det. -Sgt.

Also read Man Killed in Toronto Poplar Plains Home Invasion Tragic News for Matlow and Police

Police Detail Home Invasion Sequence

Alan Bartlett said preliminary information indicates that one or more suspects forced entry into the home and a resident was confronted. A short time later, a firearm was discharged and the resident was struck. Three other occupants of the home were present at the time, but no one else sustained physical injuries, Bartlett said. No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been provided.

Bartlett said police are still interviewing the other occupants. It is unclear if the suspect or suspects made any demand for valuables. He said it is not his understanding that this was a protracted interaction. The detective said there will be a heavy police presence in the area for some time as officers investigate.

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He asked anyone who heard or saw anything between about 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. to contact police. Officers are also searching for home security and dash camera footage. Bartlett said Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw assured him that every resource would be made available to the investigative team and no expense will be spared.

I understand and recognize how deeply troubling that this must be not only to the residents in this community but to the residents of the City of Toronto as a whole, Bartlett said. It is the Toronto Police Service's solemn commitment that we will do everything we can do, we will work diligently to locate, identify, apprehend, and bring those responsible for this to justice.

He said there is nothing to suggest at this point that the family was specifically targeted. He said, Oftentimes we can't provide the why. We just simply don't know. What my promise has been to the victim's family is that we will do our very best to provide them with a who.

Councilor Condemns Rising Fear

Coun. Josh Matlow said residents across Toronto are feeling scared and vulnerable. Our community woke up this morning with some incredibly tragic news that a member of our community was murdered over the course of a home invasion, Matlow told reporters at the scene.

There have been far too many home invasions throughout our city and there is a feeling amongst Torontonians that far too often people go to bed at night worried about whether or not they are going to wake up with somebody in their home, he said. In this case, the worst possible thing happened. Somebody lost their life. Matlow said he spoke to the chief about the situation early Wednesday morning.

The Toronto Police Service has our complete support as they go through this investigation, Matlow added. No one should jump to conclusions about what happened until the police complete their investigation, but what is a fact is the worst possible thing happened this morning, he said. A resident who lives in the neighbourhood called the deadly home invasion an ultimate act of violation.

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I think it's everybody's nightmare, said Andrew, who CP24 is only identifying by his first name due to safety concerns. Andrew said he never heard anything and only became aware of what happened when a police officer knocked on their door. The police did come very quickly, he said. I give them a lot of credit for acting quickly.

Andrew shared that there has been a history of home invasions in the neighbourhood, which prompted him and his wife to take a self-defence course. That would have been unthinkable a year ago, Andrew said. It's just to have a game plan for something like this and then something like this happens. It's very unnerving.

He added that self-defence classes have become a topic of discussion among residents. It's almost viewed as a crapshoot. It's an inevitability, and so I just think being somewhat prepared is the best plan, Andrew said. He also shared that the neighbourhood has a group chat where they share incidents of home invasions and assaults.

Andrew added that the neighbourhood also hired private security to patrol the area, hoping it could deter violent incidents. The expense, even the necessity in a city like this to have to pay for your own physical protection, that's a big failure here, I think, he said. And unfortunately, most people here believe that's sort of the direction the city has been going in.

Police On Private Security Decisions

When asked about some residents hiring private security, Bartlett said people have to make decisions based on what they feel is the right choice to ensure the safety of their family. The Toronto Police Service is committing to providing public safety services to every single resident in the city, he said.

We do our very best to do that every single day, but I think the message for all residents is that you should make decisions that are best for your family, Bartlett said. When asked what people should do when they suspect their home has been broken into, Bartlett said people should trust their gut instincts. When people are under stress like that, it is very difficult to provide them with one singular answer, he said.

I think people have to do what their gut tells them. We have these gut instincts for a reason, Bartlett said.