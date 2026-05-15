Man from India Pleads Guilty to Smuggling Indian Migrants into U.S. from Canada

A man from India has pleaded guilty to his role in smuggling Indian migrants into the United States from Canada. Shivam Lnu, a 22-year-old from India, was charged earlier this year with smuggling a dozen people across the border. According to court documents, Lnu directed operations beginning from at least October 2024 to June 2025 to smuggle people into New York state. His role was to co-ordinate drivers to pick up migrants and take them to stash houses around northern New York and to hotels in Plattsburgh, about 100 kilometres south of Montreal. In January 2025, U.S. Border Patrol found a total of 12 migrants in two vehicles that tried to flee from agents. Lnu pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit alien smuggling and three counts of alien smuggling for financial gain, and faces up to 15 years in prison. He is set to be sentenced Sept. 4.

American officials say a man from India has pleaded guilty to his role in smuggling Indian migrants into the United States from Canada . Shivam Lnu , a 22-year-old from India, was charged earlier this year with smuggling a dozen people across the border.

According to court documents, Lnu directed operations beginning from at least October 2024 to June 2025 to smuggle people into New York state. His role was to co-ordinate drivers to pick up migrants and take them to stash houses around northern New York and to hotels in Plattsburgh, about 100 kilometres south of Montreal. In January 2025, U.S. Border Patrol found a total of 12 migrants in two vehicles that tried to flee from agents.

Lnu pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit alien smuggling and three counts of alien smuggling for financial gain, and faces up to 15 years in prison. He is set to be sentenced Sept. 4. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2026





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Smuggling Indian Migrants U.S. Canada New York State Plattsburgh Shivam Lnu Conspiracy To Commit Alien Smuggling Alien Smuggling For Financial Gain

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