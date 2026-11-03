SIU investigates after 19-year-old man found dead with self-inflicted gunshot wound at U of T Mississauga dorm

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate after a 19-year-old man was found in a University of Toronto Mississauga dorm room with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man had been sought by police in connection with an assault on a woman in Brampton.

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate after a 19-year-old man was found in a dorm room at the University of Toronto Mississauga campus with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The province's police watchdog confirmed the man was pronounced deceased early Tuesday morning. Peel Regional Police officers were in and around the scene at the time of his death, prompting the SIU to launch its investigation. A shelter-in-place order was first issued at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday. The university said it received reports of police activity at its Mcluhan Court residence at 3330 Residence Rd.

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SIU Investigates Police Scene

According to the SIU, police received a 911 call after a man assaulted a woman in Brampton on Monday. Officers attempted to locate and arrest the man, and he was found at around 9 p.m. at a student residence near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road. A gunshot was heard and the man was found inside with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the SIU said in a news release issued Tuesday. He was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning.

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As Peel Regional Police officers were in and around the scene at the time of the man's death, the SIU was notified and invoked its mandate, the watchdog said. No other injuries have been reported and there is no threat to public safety, according to the SIU. Four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to probe the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In a social media post, the university confirmed that the campus is open Tuesday but classes will be cancelled. Police also previously said that mental health and counselling supports will be available to those impacted by the incident. The university said in a statement that UTM recognizes there will be many questions from members of the community in the coming days. Please know that we are here to support you and our community, the statement read.

University Supports Campus Community

We will continue to share updates with you and the broader campus community as information is provided by Peel Regional Police. The SIU is an independent provincial agency that investigates police conduct involving death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU. With files from The Canadian Press.