Man Expresses Deep Remorse for Role in Forcible Confinement Preceding Murder

Paul Fettig, who pleaded guilty to forcible confinement in the death of Tara Miller, expressed shame and regret during his sentencing hearing, stating his actions were uncharacteristic and driven by addiction. He received a three-and-a-half-year sentence for his role in events that led to Miller's death.

In a remorseful statement delivered during his sentencing hearing, Paul Fettig expressed profound regret for his involvement in the forcible confinement of Tara Miller , a crime that preceded her death. Fettig, who was initially charged with manslaughter, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of forcible confinement in September. He told a Calgary judge that his addiction had led him down a path he never intended, stating, 'It's not who I am.' He described himself as ashamed and disappointed in his actions, acknowledging the lasting impact of his role in the events.

The court heard that on March 29, 2023, Tara Miller was forcibly removed from her home, bound, bleeding, and with her head covered, before being placed into the back of a truck. Her body was discovered the following day in a ditch near Okotoks, Alberta.

During the hearing, Justice Harry Van Harten accepted a joint submission from the prosecution and defence, sentencing Fettig to three and a half years in prison. Prosecutor Heather Morris clarified that Fettig was not responsible for Miller's ultimate death, noting his limited involvement.

Fettig was present at Miller's home on the night of the incident, reportedly to borrow a truck for moving. Court proceedings included the viewing of video footage that depicted multiple individuals entering and exiting Miller's residence, loading items into two stolen trucks. The video also showed Miller being moved, shoeless, with her arms duct-taped and a blood-soaked head covering, struggling as she was forced into a vehicle.

Fettig's defence lawyer, Gloria Froese, emphasized that her client had no prior knowledge of the individuals involved in the crime and was unaware of the perpetrators' intentions. She highlighted Fettig's efforts to reform, including his completion of various programs while incarcerated, and his lack of any previous violent criminal convictions.

Despite Fettig's assertions that his remorse was 'too little too late,' Justice Van Harten acknowledged that such a sentiment is rarely absolute. With credit for time served, Fettig has approximately one year and four months remaining on his sentence. The case underscores the devastating consequences of addiction and the ripple effects of criminal involvement, even for those not directly responsible for the most severe outcomes. The broader investigation into Tara Miller's murder continues, with four other individuals scheduled to stand trial on murder charges next week





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Paul Fettig Tara Miller Forcible Confinement Sentencing Remorse

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