A man died after being hit by a white SUV in Mississauga on Thursday night. Police are investigating the fatal collision at Dundas Street West and Erindale Station Road.

A man has died following a serious vehicle collision in Mississauga on Thursday, November 19, 2026. Emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of Dundas Street West and Erindale Station Road at approximately 6 p.m. EST.

Officials later confirmed that the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Acting Inspector David Laing of the Mississauga Police Service provided initial details about the incident. He stated that a white SUV was traveling south on Erindale Station Road when it struck the male pedestrian. The impact was severe enough to cause the victim's death on site.

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Identity Of Deceased Man Not Released

The identity of the deceased man has not yet been released to the public. Police are currently pending notification of next of kin before releasing any further identification details. This is a standard procedure to ensure family members are informed first. Acting Inspector Laing confirmed that the driver of the white SUV remained at the scene after the collision.

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The driver is cooperating with authorities as the initial phase of the investigation unfolds. No arrests have been made at this early stage. The exact circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear to the public. Inspector Laing told reporters that they are in the earliest stage of the investigation.

Police are trying to determine the exact cause of the accident without jumping to conclusions. When asked if speeding or distracted driving was a factor, Laing said they did not yet have that information. He also did not have information on whether the man was walking at a designated pedestrian crossing. Further forensic analysis will be required to answer these specific questions.

Mayor Alvin Tedjo Reacts To Tragedy

CP24 reporter Sijia Nelson covered the scene for the news outlet. The report highlights the tragic nature of the event that unfolded in the community. The visual evidence captured by journalist Jacob Estrin showed emergency crews at work. Mississauga Mayor Alvin Tedjo reacted to the news during a CP24 segment called Ask The Mayors.

He expressed deep sympathy for those affected by the tragedy. The mayor said he was really feeling for the family and the victim right now. Tedjo stated that the city will try to reach out to see if there is anything that can be done to support the grieving family. This gesture reflects the community's collective response to such a sudden loss.

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It emphasizes the role of local leadership in times of crisis. The mayor also noted that pedestrian safety is an ongoing issue in Mississauga. He stated that he intends to tackle this problem directly and effectively. The incident has renewed calls for improved safety measures across the city.

Tedjo Calls For More Police Enforcement

Tedjo pointed out that people often do not feel safe walking around Mississauga. He believes that more enforcement is needed to address dangerous driving behaviors. Speeding and distracted driving are major concerns for residents. The mayor emphasized that oftentimes more enforcement is required when it comes to speeding.

He also highlighted the dangers posed by distracted drivers on the road. These issues contribute to the fear many people feel when walking. This fatal collision serves as a somber reminder of the risks on city streets. It brings the conversation about infrastructure and driver behavior back to the forefront.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and cautious in all traffic situations.