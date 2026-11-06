Alek Minassian Abandons Appeal of 2018 Toronto Van Attack Convictions

Ontario's top court confirmed that Alek Minassian has abandoned his appeal of convictions for the 2018 Toronto van attack, which killed 11 people and injured 16 others.

Ontario's top court says Alek Minassian has abandoned the appeal of his convictions for the deadly 2018 Toronto van attack. The Canadian Press reports the court confirmed the move on November 6, 2026, ending a legal process that began when he filed a notice of appeal in July 2022.

Minassian had filed the notice about a month after he was sentenced in June 2022. He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years. He also received a 20-year sentence for 15 counts of attempted murder, to be served concurrently with the life sentence. The appeal covered ten counts of first-degree murder and sixteen counts of attempted murder.

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Court Finalizes Minassian Convictions

In total, Minassian no longer challenges his more than two dozen criminal convictions. The court's decision finalizes his status as a convicted mass killer. The attack occurred on April 23, 2018, when Minassian deliberately drove a rented van down a crowded sidewalk in north Toronto. He targeted pedestrians in a planned act of violence.

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Eight women and two men were killed during the rampage. Another victim died in 2021 from injuries sustained in the attack. Minassian was motivated by a desire for infamy and was enraged that women would not sleep with him. He had become radicalized online prior to the incident.

He admitted at trial that he planned and executed the attack. He argued for a finding of not criminally responsible, claiming his autism spectrum disorder prevented rational decision-making. Prosecutors countered that he is a mass killer who knows right from wrong. They noted his autism does not negate criminal intent and that he happens to also have autism.

Judge Rejects Autism Defense

Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy rejected the defence's argument. She ruled that the claim Minassian never developed empathy due to autism is not a valid legal defense. The judge determined he was capable of making rational decisions at the time of the attack.

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The ten people killed in the rampage were Ji Hun Kim, 22; So He Chung, 22; Anne Marie D'Amico, 30; Andrea Bradden, 33; Chul Min Eddie Kang, 45; Renuka Amarasingha, 45; Dorothy Sewell, 80; Geraldine Brady, 83; Munir Najjar, 85; and Mary Elizabeth Betty Forsyth, 94. Another victim, Amaresh Tesfamariam, died in 2021 from injuries sustained in the attack. Police responded to the scene immediately after the crash. Images showed damaged vans and officers managing the area.

Victims and Legal Outcome

The incident sparked vigils across Toronto to honour the victims. The case remains a significant part of Canadian legal history, and the details of the attack have been widely reported since 2018. Minassian's withdrawal of the appeal removes any remaining legal uncertainty. His convictions stand as a final judgment of the court.

The victims' families have seen justice through the court system. Minassian remains incarcerated for the rest of his natural life.