Oklahoma man charged with mailing powder letters to officials before 2024 and 2026 elections

Federal authorities charged Robin Martin of Oklahoma with sending hundreds of letters containing non-hazardous white powder to public officials ahead of the 2024 and 2026 elections. The FBI said the powders were yeast or flour, though not all letters have been fully tested.

Federal authorities have charged an Oklahoma man with sending hundreds of letters containing non-hazardous white powder to public officials ahead of the 2024 and 2026 elections.

Oklahoma Man Charged With Sending Hoax Letters

Robin Martin is charged with conveying a hoax and mailing threatening communications, according to a court filing made public Tuesday. The powders turned out to be yeast or flour, though not all letters have been fully tested, the FBI said in the filing. Martin was expected to make his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon in Oklahoma City. Online records do not list an attorney to comment on his behalf.

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Federal authorities announced last month that they were investigating letters with suspicious substances that had been mailed to congressional and election offices nationwide. At that time, officials urged recipients to treat the mailings as potentially hazardous while the investigation continued. A message from the Senate Sergeant at Arms obtained by The Associated Press said law enforcement officials were working to intercept any additional letters.

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The message also warned that it is possible that some letters may reach their destinations despite those efforts. The FBI said at the time that the bureau and the Postal Inspection Service were investigating the mailings together. On Tuesday, the FBI referred questions to the U.S. attorney's office. The Postal Inspection Service did not immediately return an email message from the AP seeking comment.

The case comes after a series of suspicious mailings that targeted public officials and election offices across the country. The letters arrived ahead of the 2024 and 2026 elections, according to the charges filed in federal court. Authorities have said the white powder in the letters was not hazardous, but testing on some of the mailings is still incomplete. Martin faces charges of conveying a hoax and mailing threatening communications in connection with the mailings.

FBI And Postal Inspectors Probe White Powder Mailings

The court filing was made public Tuesday, the same day Martin was expected to appear before a judge in Oklahoma City. No attorney information was listed in online records for Martin as of Tuesday. The investigation involved both the FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which initially announced the probe last month. The Senate Sergeant at Arms message obtained by the AP indicated that law enforcement was actively working to stop additional letters from being delivered.

Federal officials have not said how many letters were intercepted or how many reached their destinations. The charge of conveying a hoax and mailing threatening communications carries potential federal penalties, though specific sentencing details were not immediately available. The case remains under investigation by federal authorities.