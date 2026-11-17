Earnest Lloyd Jr., one of three Black men charged in the death of Tasia Fortune, whose body was found hanging from a Jackson, Mississippi, tree, is expected in court for a preliminary hearing.

JACKSON, Miss. - One of three men charged in the death of a Black woman whose body was found hanging from a Jackson, Mississippi, tree in August is due in court on Tuesday.

Earnest Lloyd Jr. Court Appearance Set

Earnest Lloyd Jr., 25, is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on a charge of murder, according to court records. He is being held in connection with the death of Tasia Fortune, 29. The positioning of Fortune's body when it was found on Aug. 3 sent shockwaves through the community. The discovery stoked fears that the 29-year-old was targeted because of her race and conjured memories of Mississippi's long and painful history of lynching.

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However, all three suspects in Fortune's death are Black. Authorities say the three staged the scene after a drug dispute. Jackson Police Chief RaShall Brackney said props were left at the scene as part of the staging of Fortune's death. Over the past two years, about a half-dozen Black women and men have been found hanged across the South.

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None of the deaths has been found to be criminal, though critics in some cases said law enforcement appeared to move quickly to label them suicides before having sufficient evidence to rule out foul play. Like Lloyd, 45-year-old Eric Clark and 51-year-old Jarques Ratliff are being held on murder charges. Police have said Ratliff had an association with Fortune. Judge Jeffery Reynolds, who set bond at $5 million for Clark following his arrest in late September, called Fortune's killing heinous.

Community Fear and Sordid History

People justifiably didn't know if we had a killer on the loose who might hang people for racial reasons, Reynolds said. Brackney said the fear that the image of Fortune's hanging body evoked has damaged the community. We know we have a very sordid history around lynchings and racial terror across this nation and particularly around the South. That is still a very current narrative.

It is still a very raw narrative, she said. Prior to any of the arrests, Fortune's mother, Christy Spivey, told The Associated Press that she didn't believe race had anything to do with her daughter's death. Spivey is white. She said Fortune's father is Black.

Victim Mother Calls Case Personal

I think this is something very personal, very personal, Spivey said, insisting that someone who was acquainted with Fortune was involved. She said that following a hearing for Ratliff earlier in September, Clark hugged her at the courthouse. He never said he did it, but he said he was there to turn himself in for murder, Spivey told reporters following Clark's own hearing later that month.

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The case has drawn widespread attention amid broader concerns about race and justice in the South.