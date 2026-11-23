Michael Ferzli has been found not criminally responsible for the fatal stabbing of Joseph Farnsworth at the Edmonton Corn Maze in 2024. The Crown will seek a rare high-risk accused designation, which the defence plans to challenge.

A man accused in a fatal stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze in 2024 has been found not criminally responsible. Michael Ferzli had been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Joseph Farnsworth, 53.

The two were roommates at Alberta Hospital and were part of a group outing to the corn maze. According to court documents, Ferzli has schizophrenia and has experienced psychotic symptoms. He has been involuntarily confined to hospital on multiple occasions since 2008 because of his mental state, including a 2020 order that made him an in-patient at Alberta Hospital for a 12-month period after he was found not criminally responsible in an unrelated assault case.

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Judge Finds Ferzli Not Criminally Responsible

In court on Monday, Justice Bob H. Aloneissi concluded that Ferzli was suffering from a mental disorder at the time of the offence, noting his well-documented history of delusions and signs of destabilization in the days leading up to the stabbing. He said Ferzli believed Farnsworth was a demon when he killed him and, as such, was incapable of knowing his actions were immoral.

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He was battling that demon, and he needed to kill that demon for good to triumph over evil, he said. As a result of the decision, the Crown will seek an order to have Ferzli designated as high-risk accused, the first time such an application has been made in Alberta. In order to be designated as high-risk accused, there must be a substantial likelihood that the accused will use violence or endanger the life or safety of another person.

There must also be evidence that the acts committed by the accused were brutal enough to indicate the risk of physical or psychological harm to another person. A person designated high-risk accused must stay at a hospital and cannot be granted absolute or conditional discharge while the designation is in place. They are not permitted to have unescorted community passes or access to the community. A high-risk accused designation can only be lifted by a court order.

Crown Seeks High Risk Accused Designation

The defence plans to challenge the constitutionality of the application, noting Ferzli has already been before a review board and saying there is no realistic risk the board will grant him an absolute discharge. The Crown says it is in the interest of the public to have the hearing as soon as possible, while the defence wants to wait until Ferzli's lawyer of choice returns from maternity leave in a year.

The judge is expected to give a ruling on that timeline in the coming weeks.