Man Charged After Stabbing Surrey Security Guard at Amusement Park

Ricco Norman Zanolli faces aggravated assault charges after a Thursday morning stabbing at Central City Fun Park in Surrey left a guard in serious condition.

Authorities in Surrey, British Columbia, have arrested a man and laid multiple criminal charges following a violent stabbing incident at an indoor amusement park. The incident occurred early Thursday morning in the parking lot of Central City Fun Park, resulting in serious injury to a security guard and the immediate detention of the suspect.

Stabbing Incident Details And Arrest

Surrey Police Service confirmed that they received a call at 3:38 a.m. from the victim, a security guard stationed at the facility located on 124 Street. The guard reported hearing a man screaming outside the premises before officers arrived on the scene to investigate the disturbance.

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Upon arrival, officers located the security guard in the parking lot suffering from multiple stab wounds to his arm and legs. Police stated that emergency responders immediately began providing life-saving medical aid at the scene. A suspect was also found in the parking lot and was arrested without incident.

Charges Against The Accused Suspect

Ricco Norman Zanolli, 37, has been formally charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of assault with a weapon, and two counts of breaching a release order. These charges stem directly from the violent confrontation that took place at the entertainment venue.

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Zanolli's first court appearance regarding these serious charges is scheduled for Thursday afternoon. The legal proceedings will determine the next steps in the judicial process for the accused individual.

Victim Condition And Police Response

The security guard was transported to a hospital by paramedics following the attack. Police confirmed that the victim remains in serious condition as he receives medical treatment for his injuries. The severity of the wounds indicates a high level of violence during the incident.

Suspect History And Public Warning

Ricco Norman Zanolli has a documented history with law enforcement prior to this event. In 2022, he was featured in a Halloween campaign by Crime Stoppers, which highlighted five men who were at-large on their "scariest and least wanted" list.

This public identification marked him as a person of interest in the community. The current charges reflect the escalation of his interactions with authorities and the public safety concerns that led to his arrest in Surrey.