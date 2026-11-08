Man charged with 17 counts following vehicle break-in spree in Brampton

Peel Regional Police have charged Frank Medeiros, 45, with 17 offences including theft and mischief following a series of vehicle break-ins in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police say 45-year-old Frank Medeiros faces 17 charges following a string of vehicle break-ins in Brampton. A 45-year-old man is facing several charges following a series of vehicle break-ins in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police say they launched an investigation after receiving reports of vehicle-related mischief incidents and thefts from motor vehicles near Chinguacousy Road and Williams Parkway. The disturbances prompted officers to intensify their surveillance and outreach efforts in the affected neighbourhoods. Residents reported multiple incidents over a short period, indicating a targeted pattern of criminal activity. Officers worked diligently to piece together the timeline of events and identify the suspect responsible for the spree.

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Suspect Identified Through Video Footage Analysis

Their efforts led to the swift identification of a person of interest based on witness descriptions and digital evidence. As a result of a thorough investigation, officers identified a suspect believed to be responsible for numerous incidents in the area, they said in a news release. The suspect was tracked down after investigators correlated call logs and video footage from nearby businesses.

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On Nov. 3, Frank Medeiros, 45, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with one count each of break and enter commit indictable offence and breach of release order. He faces significant legal consequences for violating court orders during the period of the crimes.

Medeiros Faces Theft and Mischief Charges

In addition to the breach of release, Medeiros is charged with seven counts of theft under $5000 and eight counts of mischief over $5,000. These charges cover the damage to vehicle windows and the removal of personal property from various automobiles. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing. The court will determine whether he can be released while awaiting his trial for the alleged offences.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact 22 Division's Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-3311, ext. 2233. Police are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately. Residents are reminded to secure their vehicles by locking all doors and windows, even when parked in driveways or garages. Removing valuables from sight is also recommended to reduce the risk of being targeted.