Calgary police arrested Barry Morin after a stolen Mercedes-Benz GLE with a mismatched license plate was spotted at a gas station on Nov 21.

Calgary Police Services apprehended a 38-year-old man after discovering a stolen Mercedes-Benz GLE parked at a gas station on November 21. The vehicle, which had been reported missing nine days earlier, was flagged by officers because its license plate did not match the one associated with the stolen car. The incident occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m. on the 800 block of McKenzie Drive S.E., when a routine check revealed discrepancies in the vehicle registration data.

Vehicle Stolen From Genesis Centre Nine Days Prior

Investigations confirmed that the Mercedes-Benz GLE was originally stolen from the Genesis Centre located at 7555 Falconridge Blvd. N.E. on November 12. The theft occurred nine days before the arrest, allowing the perpetrators time to attempt to conceal the vehicle's identity. Police determined that the license plate currently on the SUV was illicitly removed from another vehicle in the Chaparral neighborhood. This replacement plate was intended to disguise the car's true origin and evade detection by law enforcement patrols in the city.

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Arrest at Gas Station and Escape Attempt

During the stop at the gas station, an officer identified the vehicle as the stolen SUV. Barry Morin, the man inside the vehicle, was taken into custody at the scene. A second individual, a woman, was also present at the vehicle but took the opportunity to flee the area when the officer intervened. While the woman evaded immediate capture, the discovery of the stolen SUV provided critical evidence linking the suspects to the break-in at the Genesis Centre. The police maintained a tight perimeter to ensure public safety during the initial phases of the encounter.

Police Seize Fobs and Identity Documents Inside SUV

Authorities conducted a thorough search of the Mercedes-Benz GLE and uncovered a significant cache of stolen items inside the cabin. The contents included multiple vehicle key fobs, access cards, and garage-door openers. Furthermore, police recovered several electronic devices, identification documents, and banking cards. These items suggest a broader pattern of theft beyond just the vehicle itself, indicating that the suspects may have been engaged in organized property crimes involving multiple targets across Calgary. The presence of access cards and garage openers points to potential attempts to breach residential or commercial security systems.

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Barry Morin Faces Multiple Criminal Charges

Barry Morin, 38, is currently facing six distinct criminal charges stemming from the November 21 arrest. The charges include possession of locally stolen property valued over $5,000, possession of locally stolen property valued under $5,000, and possession of an identity document. Additional charges relate to the possession of break-in instruments and two counts of failing to comply with a previous release order. The charge regarding identity documents aligns with the banking cards and IDs found in the vehicle. The possession of break-in instruments supports the allegations that the suspects used tools to facilitate the theft of the SUV and other associated property.

Court Appearance Scheduled for December 2

Barry Morin is scheduled to appear in the Calgary court system on December 2 to address the charges against him. This court date marks the next step in the legal proceedings following his arrest. Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the theft of the Mercedes-Benz GLE and the identity of the woman who fled the scene. Detectives are also looking into the connections between the stolen items found in the vehicle and other recent crimes in the area. The case highlights the importance of vehicle registration checks in identifying stolen property.

Public Encouraged to Provide Information on Theft

Calgary Police are urging anyone with information regarding the theft of the Mercedes-Benz GLE or the identity of the female suspect to come forward. The investigation remains active, and authorities are seeking community assistance to solve the broader network of thefts. Individuals with relevant details are encouraged to contact the police tip line directly at 403-266-1234. Providing this information could help resolve the outstanding charges and recover additional stolen assets. The police emphasize that tips can be made anonymously and are critical to the successful resolution of the case.