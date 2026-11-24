Anthony Kyle Abel, 35, was arrested in connection with a Brampton shooting and faces multiple charges including firearm offenses and drug possession after police seized a handgun and controlled substances.

A Caledon man accused of shooting a person in Brampton last month has been arrested and is facing numerous charges. According to Peel Regional Police, the incident occurred on October 3 when the victim was walking in the area of Stokes Road and Vivians Crescent.

The suspect allegedly opened fire on the individual, causing significant concern in the local community. The victim sustained injuries to their left leg and ankle during the shooting. He was subsequently taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Police confirmed that the injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

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Suspect Anthony Kyle Abel Arrested

On November 11, police located and arrested 35-year-old Anthony Kyle Abel. Following the arrest, officers executed a search warrant at a Caledon residence linked to the suspect. During the search, authorities seized a black Glock 23 Gen 5 handgun. They also confiscated controlled substances with an estimated street value of approximately $2,000.

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Abel is facing several serious charges related to the incident and the items found. These include discharge of a firearm with possession of cocaine. He is also charged with possession of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid. Additional charges include intent to wound, maim, disfigure or endanger life.

Abel faces three counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order. He is also charged with the unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm.

Detailed List Of Criminal Charges Filed

Furthermore, there is a charge for possession of a restricted firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized. The charges have not been proven in court at this time. Legal proceedings will determine the validity of these allegations against Abel. Peel Regional Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Authorities emphasize that the arrest was part of a broader effort to address gun violence. The seizure of the handgun and drugs highlights the interconnected nature of these crimes. Community members are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.