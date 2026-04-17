Man Arrested for Posing as Undercover Officer, Stealing Property

A 25-year-old man has been apprehended and faces multiple charges for allegedly impersonating a Hamilton police officer and defrauding two individuals by stealing their personal belongings under the guise of an investigation.

A startling case of alleged police impersonation and theft has led to the arrest of Andrew White, a 25-year-old male, by the Hamilton Police Service. White is accused of fabricating his identity as an undercover officer to perpetrate two separate property thefts within the city. The incidents, which occurred on the same morning, have raised concerns about public safety and the methods used by criminals to exploit trust.

The first alleged offense took place in the vicinity of Cannon Street East and Wellington Street North around 8 a.m. According to police reports, the suspect, operating from a black vehicle, approached a victim who had just exited a store. He purportedly identified himself as an undercover officer and informed the victim that they matched the description of a suspect in an ongoing investigation. In a move designed to instill fear and compliance, White allegedly demanded the victim’s wallet, claiming it was necessary for identification purposes. This brazen tactic capitalized on the victim's presumed respect for law enforcement authority. The pattern of deception continued approximately an hour and a half later, at 9:30 a.m., near the intersection of King Street and Ashley Street. Here, the same suspect, believed to be Andrew White, approached a second victim. Once again, he presented himself as an undercover police officer. This time, the fabricated narrative involved a bike theft investigation, with the suspect claiming the victim was being detained in connection with the crime. A pat-down search was allegedly conducted, during which the suspect proceeded to remove the victim's cellphone and debit card. Demonstrating a further element of calculated deceit, the suspect then stated he needed to return to his vehicle to place the confiscated items into an evidence bag. However, he reportedly never returned, leaving the victim without their personal belongings and with a profound sense of violation. These incidents highlight a sophisticated and predatory approach, preying on the public's willingness to cooperate with what they believe to be legitimate police activity. Following a thorough investigation, Hamilton police were able to identify the suspect as Andrew White. The evidence gathered led to his subsequent arrest and the laying of several serious charges. White is now facing charges of impersonating a peace officer, theft under $5,000, and unauthorized use of a credit card. These charges reflect the severity of his alleged actions, which not only involved the theft of property but also the undermining of public trust in law enforcement. In response to these events, Hamilton police have issued a crucial reminder to the public regarding the identification protocols for legitimate officers. They emphasized that sworn officers will always clearly identify themselves, wear identifiable police-issued clothing, and carry both a badge and an official warrant card. The police department unequivocally stated that members of the public have the right to request proper identification if they are approached by someone claiming to be an officer. This advisory serves as a vital piece of public safety information, empowering citizens to discern genuine authority from fraudulent claims and protecting them from similar predatory schemes. The successful apprehension of the suspect is a testament to the diligent work of the investigators and provides a measure of reassurance to the community





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Police Impersonation Theft Fraud Hamilton Police Undercover Officer

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