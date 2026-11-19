Hamilton police arrested a 55-year-old man after he told his social worker he planned to go to Toronto and run people over because of their race. He remains in custody.

Hamilton police say they arrested a man earlier this week after he told his social worker he was planning to go to Toronto to run people over because of their race.

Police say they got the call around 1:50 p.m. on Nov. 16 and subsequently notified Ontario Provincial Police and Toronto Police Service. They also issued an alert for the man's vehicle. Officers with Hamilton police located found the vehicle on Eastport Drive, beneath the Skyway Bridge, just before 4:30 p.m. The 55-year-old man, who has not been named, was arrested for uttering threats to cause death - motivated by hate.

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Hamilton Police Emphasize Hate Crime Commitment

He remains in custody, police said in a news release Thursday. The incident highlights the ongoing efforts by local law enforcement to address hate crimes and protect vulnerable communities across the region. Hamilton Police take hate-motivated incidents seriously and remain committed to addressing hate, supporting those impacted, and working alongside community partners to foster a safe and inclusive city, they said. They encourage anyone who experiences or witnesses a hate-motivated crime or incident to report it.

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This includes incidents that may not meet the threshold of a criminal offence. Police did not say which group the man threatened to target. Hamilton Police have not released further details regarding the specific nature of the threats or the intended target location within Toronto. Residents are urged to remain aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity immediately.

Police continue to work with social services to ensure the individual receives appropriate mental health support and intervention. This arrest comes amidst broader discussions about safety and inclusivity in public spaces across Ontario. The legal process for the accused will proceed through the Ontario court system. Community leaders have praised the swift response by police and emergency services in this matter.

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